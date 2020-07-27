Real-life BFFs & former ‘Friends’ stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow reunited to remind fans that ‘friends don’t let friends skip elections’!

Jennifer Aniston, 51, Courteney Cox, 56, & Lisa Kudrow, also 56, reunited for an important message! The Friends alums took to social media to encourage their fans to register to vote as the date for the next federal election draws closer. “Friends don’t let friends skip elections,” a text over the video read, which was posted on Sunday, July 26. In the short clip, Jennifer can be seen sweetly leaning in to “whisper” something to her real-life BFFs, as they nod in agreement. The trio — who infamously played characters Rachel, Monica and Phoebe on the long-running NBC sitcom — stood outdoors as they filmed what appeared to be a PSA or promo.

Lisa also shared a cute photo of the actresses happily posing outside, seemingly happier than ever to be back together after months of social distancing! As always, stylish Jenn looked chic in a camel colored turtleneck sweatshirt and classic gold watch, with her highlighted hair framing her face. Courteney echoed Jennifer’s neutral tones with a neutral-colored blazer and white t-shirt, while Lisa rocked a silky black button-down. “Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration .#registerafriendday @iamavoter,” Lisa urged in her caption.

While Jennifer has yet to post a snap from the shoot to her own page, she also shared similar messages on her Instagram story. “When you realize there are only 100 days until election day,” she wrote, including a throwback photo of her Friends character Rachel Green with a hand over her mouth. Recently, Jennifer and Courteney also got together with their adorable dogs to encourage fans to wear face masks.

Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa’s hangout comes as fans eagerly anticipate the scheduled Friends reunion on HBO Max! All six original cast members — including Jennifer, Lisa, Courteney as well as their male co-stars David Schwimmer, 53, Matt LeBlanc, 53, and Matthew Perry, 50 — agreed to participate in the unscripted special, which was originally set to air in May. Due to COVID-19, production has since been postponed until “maybe” August, David — who played the lovable Dr. Ross Gellar — recently spilled.

“We’re hoping [taping] will be able to convene and shoot it in August, but the truth is, we’ll do it when we all determine it’s safe to do so,” he said to Entertainment Weekly on July 21. “There’s no question we want to do it and it’s going to happen. It’s just really a question of when will be the safest time to do it.” The special will certainly be a nostalgic one for both the cast and die-hard fans, as it’s also set to film on the original Friends soundstage (Stage 24) on the historic Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. “They’re going to be building all the original sets again, down to the smallest detail of props and other things…I’m excited just to walk on that stage again and see everyone and just experience what it’s like to be on those sets again with the cast,” David also shared.

Registering to vote takes less than two minutes — and you can do it right here, by filling out the information below.