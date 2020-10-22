Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out At Tyra Banks Amid Report She Wants To Ban ‘Real Housewives’ From ‘DWTS’

‘RHONY’ star Bethenny Frankel responded to a report that ‘DWTS’ host Tyra Banks no longer wanted to cast any ‘Housewives’ on the show.

Bethenny Frankel, 49, has clapped back at Tyra Banks following a report she no longer wants to book stars from the Housewives franchises on Dancing With the Stars. The RHONY icon took offense after an OK! Magazine article alleged the supermodel only wanted to cast reality stars from the Bravo show after all other celebs had passed on the opportunity. “Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC,” Bethenny wrote in a since deleted tweet.

“Also good to know – their casting director Deena, who I [heart emoji] has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade. I’m also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra.” She later removed the tweet, out of respect for Deena Katz, the show’s casting boss whom she claimed to have a close friendship with. “I deleted the last post Bc I really like & have a great relationship with Deena Katz from #DWTS. If @tyrabanks wants to come on my podcast, she is welcome anytime as she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way. #justbebethenny,” the reality star tweeted.

Real Housewives stars Lisa Vanderpump, NeNe Leakes, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are just a few of the stars from the uber popular franchise to have appeared on DWTS. Even RHOBH icon Lisa Rinna was cast on the show prior to her reality TV days. The OK! report claimed new host Tyra no longer wanted to book Housewives because she believed they didn’t pull in ratings. “Tyra is the new boss and made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom,” the outlet’s source said. “She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed. Several ladies from the Bravo franchise have already made it clear that they would love to put on their dancing shoes, but Tyra doesn’t want any of them right now.”

The source also named Bethenny directly, telling the mag, “Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore,” they continued. Yikes! Tyra replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the DWTS host this season.