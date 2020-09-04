Tyra Banks Defends ‘DWTS’ Host Shakeup: There’s A ‘Different Ringmaster’ But It’s Same Show

Tyra Banks is ready to host ‘DWTS’ and she wants fans to ‘come on that journey’ with her! She isn’t worried about criticism, because she knows she’s going to slay. Don’t worry, though — it’s going to be the same show we all know and love.

Tyra Banks isn’t looking to shake things up when it comes to hosting Dancing With The Stars, but she’s ready to “bring the excitement” to season 29! Tyra, 46, defended the decision to hire her after longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews‘ firing from the show, telling reporters, including from HollywoodLife, that she’s more than qualified for the job. After all, she’s hosted and executive produced Emmy-winning shows. But don’t get it wrong; she’s “a different ringmaster, but it is still the same show that [fans] know and love!”

Tyra was named the new host of DWTS on July 14, the day after Tom announced he wouldn’t be back after 15 years and 28 seasons. Tyra acknowledged that “change is difficult” and fans may be wary about seeing someone else in his role. She’s not worried about any criticism though! After decades in the entertainment business and helming shows like America’s Next Top Model, she wants feedback from fans. “I’ve always kind of had wind in my face a little bit and it doesn’t really bother me,” she explained. “It is my job to endear America to not just me, but to this show, because it is the same show.

“Come on this journey with me and be honest, give me feedback. I don’t shy away from it. Some [criticism] is honest, good critique to take and get better,” she continued, recalling an interview she did years ago about what motivates her the most: “fear and challenge.” And she credits her mother for that drive! “I think it’s the woman that my mother raised me [to be}, a person to rise to the challenge, leads by example [and] learns from mistakes. I’m not worried.”

So, what should fans expect from a Tyra-hosted DWTS when the show returns on September 14? “I’m going to bring some excitement, some oomph, some sparkle to the show that is new and exciting and different,” she promised. “I am confident in that. I’m confident that we can show people a really good time. I think we’re gonna put on a damn good show.”

Tyra also teased the return of OG Derek Hough to DWTS. Calling him “Dancing With The Stars royalty,” Tyra said that fans are going to lose it over seeing him on the dance floor again. “For him to be coming back, I think is honoring his roots and the fans are going to be crazy excited,” she said.