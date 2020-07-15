Tyra Banks Reveals ‘DWTS’ Season 29 Will Be ‘Next-Level’ In 1st Interview Since Being Named New Host

Tyra Banks is your new ‘DWTS’ host! The former supermodel teased season 29 will be ‘crazy’ and ‘different’ in her first interview and opened up about what it means to be the first Black ‘DWTS’ host.

Tyra Banks, 46, is taking over the ballroom! Tyra will be replacing Tom Bergeron, 65, as the new host of Dancing With the Stars season 29. She spoke out about being the new host during Good Morning America on July 15, and she revealed some scoop about the upcoming season. “It is going to be so next level,” she said.

“It’s nice to be first so you can open that door and let so many people in after you.”@tyrabanks says she’s excited to be the new host of @dancingABC! Banks will be the show's first solo host and the show's first African-American female host. https://t.co/ZGK6MpSV6Z pic.twitter.com/O7fz8BeAAs — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 15, 2020

Tyra, who is both host and an executive producer, revealed that she’s been meeting with fellow producer Andrew Llinares about all things season 29. “We’re doing all this crazy stuff, taking it to the next level, but still like keeping the stuff that we know America loves,” she continued. “But you need to get ready because it’s going to be different.”

The former supermodel has broken barriers throughout her entire career. Tyra was the first Black woman to be on the cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and the Victoria’s Secret catalog. Now she’s the first Black female host and first solo host of DWTS.

“I like breaking those doors down so we don’t have any more firsts, but it’s nice to be first, right?” Tyra said about making DWTS history. “So that you can open that door and let so many people in after you.”

It’s clear that Tyra is so excited to step into the ballroom and host. “I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning,” she said in a statement. “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances… it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.” She also added, “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Tyra is no stranger to hosting. She was the host of America’s Next Top Model for the first 22 cycles of the show, and then again for its 24th cycle. She was also the host of America’s Got Talent for seasons 12 and 13. Tyra was the host of her own talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, from 2005 to 2010.

The announcement of Tyra being the new host comes just days after it was revealed co-hosts Tom and Erin Andrews, 42, were cut from the show. ABC and BBC Studios said in a statement that DWTS was headed in a “new creative direction.” Season 29 is expected to premiere in fall of 2020.