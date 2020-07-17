Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Her ‘Heart Breaks’ For Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews After Their ‘DWTS’ Exit

Carrie Ann Inaba confessed that she ‘cried’ when Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go as hosts of ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ sharing her reaction on ‘The Talk.’

Fans of the long-running reality competition series Dancing With The Stars are still reeling from the news that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not return as hosts for the series’ 29th season. Even those involved with show are still coming to terms with the shocking announcement, including longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba. “I feel like it was just such sudden news,” Carrie Ann shared in a new clip from the daytime talk show The Talk, of which she is a co-host. “My heart breaks for Tom and Erin.”

The news broke on July 13 that ABC had made the decision to let and Tom and Erin go. Tom had been the host of the series since 2005, while Erin began as a contestant on the series’ 10th season and later returned as a co-host with Tom for season 18. “I cried when I heard the news, as well as, I think a lot of our fans did,” Carrie Ann continued to share with her The Talk co-hosts.

The DWTS judge also assured fans that statements noting that Tyra Banks, who was announced as the new host on July 14, is the series first Black host are completely untrue. “Season 1 we had Lisa Canning [co-host with Tom],” she noted. “Also, I don’t think that’s how we should be labeling her. [Tyra is] our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin.”

As for the strengths Tyra possesses to takeover the coveted role, Carrie Ann had nothing but compliments for the former America’s Next Top Model host and judge. “I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is. All the energy she has. She’s like a visionary, she’s a strong, powerful woman,” Carrie Ann said. “I think we’re in good hands. It’s different, the fans are going to have to get used to it, I understand that, but I think we should welcome her.”

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put many shows and productions on hiatus, Carrie Ann said that she and fellow judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are planning to return to the show. “That is the plan, that we’re coming back. But they’re going make the official announcement in a few weeks. They’re just going to keep letting us know all the details,” she explained. “I don’t want people to worry. It seems like everything is OK.”

The full interview will be featured on the Tuesday, July 21, episode of The Talk on CBS.