‘RHONY’s Top 10 Moments Ever: Scary Island, Aviva’s Leg-Throw, ‘It’s About Tom’ & More

In honor of the Season 12 premiere of ‘RHONY’ premiering on April 2, we’ve recapped the most memorable scenes in the show’s history. Get ready to laugh, cry, and maybe even cringe a little.

Behold: The Real Housewives of New York City‘s best moments ever. Throughout the Bravo show’s 11-season run, the leading ladies have provided no shortage of dramatic moments and laughs that have become immortalized in memes and GIFs. We’re sure Season 12, which premieres today (April 2), will only add to this long list of quotable scenes. Before tuning into the latest storylines, however, let’s dive into RHONY’s top 10 moments ever.

1. Scary Island. This was Kelly Bensimon’s label for the infamous cast trip in Season 3 of RHONY, and also where Bethenny Frankel‘s “Go to sleep! Go to sleep!” meme originated from. The cast was convinced that Kelly had gone “insane” throughout the trip, thanks to her strange outbursts and claims. Among them, she was convinced that Bethenny had “tried to kill” her “so many times before” and supposedly had recurring nightmares about it. Fans will also never forget after she dramatically fled a cast dinner, only to return shortly afterwards and offer everyone lollipops and jellybeans.

2. Aviva Drescher’s leg throw at dinner. Who could forget when Aviva ended the conversation once and for all by throwing her prosthetic leg in the middle of New York’s chic Le Cirque restaurant? The iconic scene happened in the Season 6 finale. The cast wasn’t buying Aviva’s excuse that her asthma prevented her from joining a group activity, and she couldn’t stand to be painted as a liar. “The only thing that is artificial or fake about me…is this,” Aviva told her co-stars, marking her words by yanking off her prosthetic leg and smacking it right on top of the dinner table. She then threw it across the room, which earned gasps and shocked reactions from everyone — the restaurant staff included!

3. “It’s About Tom.” This is how Bethenny started the history-making conversation to inform Luann de Lesseps that she had photos of her then-fiancé, Tom D’Agostino, kissing a mystery woman just one day before the engagement party. “I don’t want to be the one to have to tell you this,” Bethenny told Luann in the Season 8 episode. “Please don’t let it be about Tom,” Luann cut in, only for Bethenny to somberly respond, “It’s about Tom.” And hence, Bethenny’s other iconic meme — “I need to start drinking alcohol” — was birthed!

4. The making of the “Chic, C’est La Vie” music video. In Season 4, Luann teamed up with Jill Zarin and Kelly (yes, Kelly from Scary Island) and took a trip to Atlantic City to create this gift to music.

5. Ramona Singer’s walk during New York Fashion Week. The bulging eyes. The sashay of her hips. Ramona’s strut down a NYFW catwalk is one that can’t be erased from memory. The commentary was almost as good as the walk itself. “When Ramona walked out, she looked like an alien had invaded her body,” Jill said in the Season 3 episode.

6. Bethenny & Luann’s Epic Fight In The Berkshires. In “December: Berkshires County”, Bethenny and Luann go at it like never before. Bethenny slut-shames Luann (“You f*** everyone!”) and calls her a liar, a snake and a cheat. The exchange gets so heated that Luann ends up smoking on camera

7. Jill Zarin & Bethenny Frankel’s Breakup. Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin were the best of friends during the first two seasons of the show, but things turned sour between filming seasons two and three. The two had a falling out over Bethenny’s immediate fame, and Jill accused her of not being a friend when she needed her most. Bethenny accused Jill of leaking stories to the press, and Jill had Bethenny on speakerphone when she broke up with her, telling her she was done with their friendship.

8. Luann Vs. Heather & Carole. While the women were away in the Turks and Caicos, Luann returned home with a guy one night. He slept over and much to Heather Thomson and Carole Radziwill‘s surprise, he was there in the next morning, too. They were startled upon seeing the man naked in one of the bathrooms, so they confronted Luann about it. And that’s when Luann delivered one of the most famous lines of the series — “Be cool. Don’t be all, like, uncool.” So even though the women accosted her for having a man in their house while they were sleeping, Luann brushed it off in the most countess-like way ever.

9. Bethenny Frankel’s Return. Bethenny Frankel returned to the show in Season 7 after leaving at the end of Season 3. Essentially, she returned to the show better than ever and gave it a second life.

10. That Time Sonja Morgan Lost Her Tooth. In Season 7, Bethenny hosted a Skinnygirl event and invited the women. The event was also an attempt at matchmaking, and Sonja found a potential suitor. But after trying to rip his shirt open with her teeth, Sonja’s tooth flew out of her mouth.

Want more? Season 12 of RHONY premieres on April 2 at 9pm on Bravo.