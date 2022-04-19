‘RHONJ’ Recap: Teresa & Margaret’s Reunion Leads To Another Heated Confrontation

Everyone bow down to Teresa Giudice. At least, that’s what she wanted during the April 19 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, when she gave a half-assed apology for throwing dishes at Margaret Josephs in Nashville, and then expecting everyone to forgive her.

After the boys had fun on a boat, and some of the ladies recorded their own country song, the entire group reunited for the first time since Teresa and Margaret’s big blowout fight. And while Dolores Catania‘s line-dancing party was supposed to be a good time, Teresa and Margaret’s tense reunion just led to another heated confrontation.

Just as everyone sat down for dinner, Teresa stood up and apologized for lashing out the night before. She said she loves Luis Ruelas very much and she’d do anything to defend him. And while she did say sorry for throwing dishes, she said she was provoked, so it wasn’t entirely her fault.

“Teresa’s soldiers” clapped and cheered Teresa on after her speech, but Margaret, Jackie Goldschneider and Traci Johnson balked at the terrible apology. They said an apology should never have a “but” in it. However, Joe and Melissa Gorga (Teresa’s biggest enablers) basically begged Margaret to accept Teresa’s version of an apology because according to them, just a few years ago Teresa would have never even said “sorry”. Still, Margaret refused to accept Teresa’s apology, and when Teresa caught wind of Margaret’s feelings, she said the apology wasn’t even meant for her. Teresa also body shamed Margaret again by saying she never misses a meal. Then, Teresa told Melissa that she better tell Margaret to “shut the f*** up.” Melissa didn’t know what to do, but she knew she’d get in a lot of trouble if she didn’t side with Teresa in that moment. Still, Melissa basically refused to take a side, and Teresa got so upset that she stormed off yet again.

