‘RHONJ’ Preview: Melissa Gorga Shows Off As The Ladies Record A Country Song – Watch

In the April 19 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, viewers will see the Nashville shenanigans continue as Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and Traci Johnson put their vocal chops to the test and sing together at a recording studio.

Following Teresa Giudice and Margaret’s big fight, the ladies will gather for less drama and more wholesome fun. But as you can see in the EXCLUSIVE clip above, Teresa and Dolores Catania won’t be joining their co-stars in the recording studio. And maybe that’s a good thing? From what we can see, there won’t be any dishes thrown and everyone’s laughing instead of crying. We’d certainly like to see more of this.

Anyway, the songwriter in the recording studio can be seen telling the ladies to “put some attitude” into their singing, and they try their best at it. It’s not amazing, but he seems to be okay with what they’re giving him. And Melissa goes for some extra credit when she rises above the others and belts out a tune like she used to during her “On Display” days.

View Related Gallery

Jennifer calls Melissa a “show off”, but Melissa quips back, “Don’t you want this [to be] professional?” Margaret says “yes”, but she jokes, “I want it auto-tuned also.”

“This is fun!” Melissa exclaims as Traci shoots back a terrified look on her face. Will the other ladies be able to keep up with Melissa’s energy? Only time will tell, but we’re excited to find out.

Want more fun and drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays at 8pm on Bravo.