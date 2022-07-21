Kylie Jenner Rocks Plunging White Dress For Night Out With Kim & Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner looked stunning when she wore a plunging white mini dress while out with sisters Khloe & Kim Kardashian.

July 21, 2022
Image Credit: TPG/BACKGRID

While Kylie Jenner rarely hits the town for a night out, the times she does go out, she always manages to look extremely sexy and that’s exactly what she did while out with sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian. The 24-year-old was out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with her older siblings and her friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer when she rocked a sexy white, plunging mini dress.

Kylie Jenner looked stunning in this plunging white mini dress with a corset peplum top & a skintight, pearlescent mini skirt styled with pointed-toe white leather pumps & a tiny white purse while out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on July 20. (TPG/BACKGRID)

Kylie’s sexy sleeveless mini featured thin straps and a plunging V-neckline. The top of the dress featured a white peplum top with circular designs around her chest and was cropped in the center while the bottom half of the dress featured a skintight, pearlescent mini skirt.

Kylie accessorized her look with a tiny white handbag, a pair of pointed-toe white leather pumps, and gorgeous glam. She had her long black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while half of her hair was pulled back. A subtle smokey eye and a nude matte lip tied her look together.

Meanwhile, Khloe and Kim looked just as fabulous in their skintight black outfits. Kim threw on a skintight, metallic black long-sleeve bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline. The top had a zipper down the front which she chose to keep unzipped, revealing ample cleavage.

Also in attendance were Kylie’s sisters, Kim & Khloe Kardashian who looked fabulous in these skintight black outfits. Kim wore a plunging zip-up bodysuit tucked into high-waisted, baggy straight leg Balenciaga track pants, styled with black sunglasses & pointed-toe heels. Khloe opted for a skintight, long-sleeve black latex catsuit with sheer black lace Gucci gloves, pointed-toe booties & sunglasses. (NGRE/BACKGRID)

Kim tucked her bodysuit into a pair of high-waisted, baggy black Balenciaga track pants that had an elastic band around her tiny waist. The straight-leg pants featured white stripes down the sides of the legs and she styled her look with pointed-toe black pumps, black sunglasses, and a super short platinum blonde bob.

As for Khloe, she went with an extremely sexy catsuit that highlighted her toned frame. The long-sleeve black latex one-piece featured a turtleneck and tight lining around her waist. She accessorized her tight ensemble with a bedazzled silver Balenciaga purse, black rectangular sunglasses, sheer black lace Gucci gloves, and dangling earrings.

