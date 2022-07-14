Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy In Sweet Kylie Baby Ad: Watch

Kylie Jenner posted another brief glimpse at her son, now 5 months old. The reality star, 25, was promoting her new Kylie Baby Soothing Balm and Lip & Cheek stick as she tried the products out on her baby boy and daughter Stormi, 4, in the video shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 14. Partly through the clip, a long-nailed Kylie is seen squeezing out some soothing balm before applying it to her son’s legs and bare feet!

“my favorites spaces in my kid’s rooms + new @kyliebaby,” she wrote over the caption, referencing the look at both Stormi and her son’s rooms — including their designer duds and shoes. “our Soothing Balm and Lip & Cheek stick available now on KylieBaby.com,” she added.

Stormi seemed to be the most excited about the launch as the toddler applied the lip and cheek stick to her face all on her own! The 4-year-old wore a cream colored summer dress with her hair in a pony tail as she held onto the stick, clearly an expert on how to use the product, which retails for $14 online.

Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott have seldom posted glimpses of their second child since he was born on February 2, 2022. The pair announced that he was born with a joint Instagram post of a black and white photo, showing just Stormi holding her new little brother’s hand. Just days later, she revealed that her son was named Wolf Jacques Webster — an ode to Travis’ birth name of Jacques Webster — but then said that was no longer the case in March.

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she revealed via Instagram story, while simultaneously dropping a YouTube video titled “To Our Son. She added, “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” Kylie and Travis have yet to announce the 5-month-old’s new name.