Breaking News

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby’s Name Isn’t Wolf Anymore: It ‘Didn’t Feel’ Right

Kylie Jenner
Sky Cinema/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Attend The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit Pier 17, NY. 15 Jun 2021 Pictured: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762865_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have dinner together in a "bird's nest" booth at Komodo in Miami. At some point, a trophy seems to have been presented to the rapper, perhaps as a gag birthday gift from Kylie. 02 May 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner; Travis Scott. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751445_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott’s baby is no longer named Wolf and shared that ‘we just really didn’t feel like it was him.’

Kylie Jenner revealed some big news about her one-month-old’s name. While she initially revealed her baby boy’s name was Wolf Jacques Webster, that is no longer the case. The mom of two took to her Instagram Story to share the big news. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she revealed. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

She didn’t share what her son’s new name is. She may not have decided on it or may just what to keep it to herself for now. Regardless, it’s no longer reminiscent of the wild dog. Perhaps she’ll go with Angel, a name fans initially expected her to give her baby boy before announcing it was Wolf. We’ll just have to wait and see for now!

While Kylie hadn’t been sharing much about her pregnancy up until now, it’s clear she’s ready to be more vulnerable. She recently opened up about how she’s struggling with post-partum issues since her baby boy was born. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Kylie, who was wearing a black top, said in an Instagram video on March 15. “It’s very hard.”

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner on the red carpet. (Sky Cinema/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Stars Showing Off Their Bare Baby Bumps: Photos Of Kylie Jenner & More 

Rihanna unleashes her wild side as she drapes her growing baby bump in fur coat for dinner Rihanna unleashes her wild side as she drapes her growing baby bump in fur coat for dinner at Giorgio Baldi, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Feb 2022
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her bare pregnant belly when out in downtown Manhattan Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5194948 271020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Wylde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian West LACMA Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, America - 07 Nov 2015

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she continued. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shares her baby with Travis ScottHer baby boy, formerly known as Wolf, was born on February 2, 2022 (also known as 2.2.22). She revealed the big news by sharing an adorable snap of her holding her baby boy’s tiny hand. Travis and Kylie’s baby boy two has a three-year-old big sister named Stormi Webster.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Kylie’s reps for comment.