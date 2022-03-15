Kylie Jenner Confesses That Postpartum Has ‘Not Been Easy’ For Her: It’s ‘Okay Not To Be Okay’

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a new video of herself opening up about the struggles she’s been having physically and mentally since giving birth to her second child, Wolf.

Kylie Jenner, 24, admitted she’s been having a “very hard” time with postpartum struggles after having her son Wolf in Feb., in a new Instagram video. The now mother-of-two filmed herself giving a message to other “postpartum moms” about her experience and encouraged them to give themselves time to cope with the physical and mental changes that can happen after giving birth. She also revealed that she’s been having a harder time after her son’s birth than she did after her daughter Stormi‘s.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Kylie, who was wearing a black top, said in the March 15 video. “It’s very hard.”

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she continued. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”

Kylie’s postpartum message comes after she was recently spotted out and about one month after giving birth to Wolf, whom she shares with Travis Scott. She wore a cream-colored baggy sweater and black leggings as she ran errands with Stormi and looked relaxed and comfortable. It was one of the first times she was seen since welcoming her second child.

In a way similar to her first pregnancy, Kylie didn’t go out much during her second pregnancy with Wolf and only shared a few photos. She was seen putting her baby bump on display a handful of times, including during a date night in Nov., and looked gorgeous as she wore a long leather jacket and comfortable sneakers.