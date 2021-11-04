Kylie Jenner Puts Her Baby Bump On Display In Black Leather Dress For ‘Date Night’

Kylie Jenner dressed up her baby bump in leather for a night out to dinner on Nov. 3.

It was a “date night” for Kylie Jenner when she went out to dinner on Nov. 3. The reality star posted a selfie video of her outfit for the night, which consisted a black leather dress that put her growing baby bump on full display. She paired the dress with a long leather jacket, and revealed in another photo that she opted for comfort by wearing sneakers with the look. Her glam was complete with her hair slicked back and styled in braids, along with bronze face makeup and light lipstick.

Kylie also shared photos of some of the food she ate on her night out, although she did not share who her companion was. However, fans suspect that she was out to dinner with Travis Scott in Houston. Earlier this week, Kylie was seen boarding a plane with her daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, and they were presumably traveling to Houston to be with Travis. This weekend, on Nov. 5 and 6, he will host his Astroworld Festival there, and Kylie and Stormi are in town to show their support. Earlier in the day on Nov. 3, Travis took Stormi to spend some time with his family in Houston, as well, and photos surfaced of them all together.

Kylie and Travis are currently expecting their second child together. Although Kylie is not keeping her pregnancy a secret this time around, she’s been tight-lipped about the baby’s gender and due date. However, it’s no secret that Travis is doting on Kylie and Stormi more than ever as they prepare to welcome their newest addition. Most recently, gifted the ladies in his life matching diamond rings, which Kylie showed off on Instagram on Nov. 2.

It’s been more than four years since Kylie and Travis first got together in the spring of 2017. They had only been dating for a few weeks when they found out that Kylie was pregnant with Stormi, who she gave birth to in Feb. 2018. Kylie and Travis split in the fall of 2019, but have since gotten back together, and are now gearing up to bring another adorable little one into the world!