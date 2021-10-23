How Travis Scott Is Supporting Kylie Jenner During Her Second Pregnancy

Sources tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Travis Scott has been going ‘above and beyond’ for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy. Get more details here.

Travis Scott has “been a rock” for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The couple, who also share daughter Stormi, 3, together, confirmed they were expecting baby number two in September; and according to a source close to the rapper, 30, Travis has been very hands on.

“Travis knows that Kylie has a lot on her plate and is handling everything like a boss even while she’s pregnant,” the source told HL. “Although he’s always there for his daughter, he’s made sure to take an extra hand in caring for Stormi so Kylie can get as much rest as she needs.” The Grammy-nominated artist has been joining the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, on doctors visits and taking a “completely active role,” per the source.

“He asks the doctors questions during the visits because he wants to be looped in through every step of this process,” the source explained. “He’s been a rock for Kylie and they can’t wait to bring another child into this world.” A second source close to Kylie has added that she “loves how attentive” Travis has been, revealing that the rapper has been going “above and beyond” for his growing family.

“Although they’ve been down this road before with Stormi, Travis is literally going above and beyond, especially with Kylie juggling her many business ventures,” the source said. “He’s always been a very hands on father, which is why Kylie wanted to have another baby with him.” The source added, “She knows that Travis is really excited to be expanding their family because he absolutely loves fatherhood.”

The on-again, off-again couple split in 2019 after two years of dating, one year after they welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018. While the two have never publicly confirmed if they were back together amidst news of baby number two, a source told HL in September that Kylie and Travis are “madly in love” after they sparked reconciliation speculation at a public event in June.

“Kylie and Travis have a great relationship. They’re together and madly in love, but it’s enigmatic,” the source said. “Travis and Kylie truly get along and have such respect for each other. They want the best for each other and for Stormi. Kylie has always wanted to expand her family as she loves being a mother, so she is super happy to be pregnant.”