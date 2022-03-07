Kylie Jenner Seen Just 1 Month After Giving Birth To Wolf While Out With Stormi — Photos

Kylie Jenner looked comfortable and content in Los Angeles, CA on Monday when she went out with her adorable four-year-old daughter Stormi after laying low with her newborn son Wolf.

Kylie Jenner, 24, was photographed on a casual outing in Los Angeles for one of the first times since she gave birth to her second child, son Wolf, on Feb. 2. The makeup mogul was also joined by her daughter Stormi, 4, as she ran errands in a warm-looking outfit that included a cream-colored baggy sweater and black leggings. She also wore white sneakers and a dark brown face mask as her hair was down and she carried a matching purse.

Little Stormi also looked stylish in a yellow and black hoodie, gray pants, and white and blue sneakers as her doting mom held her for some of the time. She had cute braids in her hair and wore little gold hoop earrings as she looked around at their surroundings.

Kylie’s latest outing comes after she announced the birth of Wolf, whose father is Travis Scott, with a black and white Instagram pic that showed a close-up of his little hand and arm. “2/2/22,” she wrote alongside it with a blue heart emoji. Since she was previously private about her due date, the post came as a bit of a surprise and delighted fans who were waiting to find out whether or not she gave birth.

Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian also responded to her post with loving messages. “Angel Pie,” Kris wrote while Kourtney shared, “Mommy of two life” along with a heart and praying hands emoji. Kim left an angel baby and blue heart emoji and Khloe left multiple blue hearts.

Kylie’s been keeping herself out of the spotlight a lot since she first announced she was expecting Wolf in Sept. She made a few sporadic outings here and there, including when she wore a black leather dress that helped put her baby bump on display for a dinner date in Nov.