Wolf Webster’s Birth Certificate Reveals He Has A Middle Name Unlike Big Sis Stormi

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner chose a middle name for their newborn son, Wolf Webster, that’s very meaningful to the dad-of-two.

Wolf Webster has a middle name! Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, decided to sandwich a moniker between their newborn son’s first and last name, which they didn’t do when naming their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Their son’s full name is Wolf Jacques Webster, according to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ. For those that don’t know, Jacques is actually Travis’s birth name (Jacques Bermon Webster II).

It’s unclear why Travis and Kylie didn’t give their first child a middle name, but then did so for their second. They may have really liked the name Wolf, but also wanted part of their son’s moniker to honor his famous father. Wolf was born on February 2, aka 2/2/22, and Kylie shared the big news by posting a picture of big sis Stormi holding the baby’s tiny hand. The Kylie Cosmetics founder later announced her son’s first name on her Instagram Stories.

Kylie’s family has been so overjoyed about her new bundle of joy. Matriarch Kris Jenner appeared on Ellen and explained that when Wolf arrived, he looked exactly like his older sister. “When he came out it was like, ‘There’s Stormi, being born all over again!” she revealed in a sneak peek clip for the show. Kris also said that Wolf’s birth date, 2/2/22, “has always been Kylie’s angel number.”

Shortly before Wolf’s birth, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kylie and Travis are “the strongest they have ever been” in their on-again, off-again relationship. The insider also said that the pair “have been talking a lot about their future together,” and Kylie “made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him.”

“She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it,” the Kardashian source said. “She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step.”