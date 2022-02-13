See Pic

Travis Scott Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Son Wolf Heading To Fanatic Super Bowl Party

New dad Travis Scott looked casual and comfortable as he arrived at the Fanatic Super Bowl party in the first photos of the rapper since the birth of son Wolf, his second child with Kylie Jenner.

Amidst family drama piled miles high, Travis Scott looks as chilled out as ever; but then again, maybe it’s just new dad exhaustion! In the first photos of the rapper since the birth of his second child with wife Kylie Jenner, the rapper wore a comfortable outfit and statement hoodie as he arrived at the Fanatic Super Bowl party on Feb. 12. Travis and Kylie welcomed a son, Wolf Webster, on Feb. 2nd.

Travis arrived in style with his entourage to the Fanatic party, which was also attended by Quavo, Russell Wilson, and Ciara and featured special performances by Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. For the event, the rapper chose luxury comfort, donning baggy white pants, a tan hat, and trendy rectangular sunsets. Never complete without his ice, Travis also wore an assortment of chains.

Though Travis seemed relaxed as he arrived at the event, apparently some of his family members have been less than pleased with his partying ways, especially alongside Kanye West. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that both Kylie and mom Kris Jenner have been displeased with Travis not focusing on his newborn, although Kylie has reportedly been more understanding. Though our insider shared that Kylie “gets” that Travis needs to “blow off steam,” they also revealed that Kris feels “if he wants to celebrate the birth of his son, he should do that at home with Kylie and his son rather than at a club in LA during Covid.”

Beyond the topic of celebration, Kylie is reportedly “on the fence” and Kris is “none too pleased” about Travis’ relationship with Kanye as his behavior escalates in the wake of his split with Kim Kardashian. However, Kanye himself has been more than grateful, although he’s shown it in trademark erratic and inappropriate ways. After Billie Eilish seemingly called out Travis at a show by saying “I wait for people to be OK before I keep going,” Kanye demanded the singer apologize, even threatening to drop out of Coachella if she refused. Billie shut the drama down with a simple IG comment: “literally never said anything about travis. was just helping a fan.”

