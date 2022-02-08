Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.

Kanye was spotted arriving to his event in a black tank top, dark jeans, and tall black boots. He was photographed walking beside Travis, 30, at one point during the party, while attempting to shield themselves from paparazzi. Travis wore a black shirt and pants, brown hat, and white sneakers. The group eventually left the listening party at Nobu and headed to the restaurant The Nice Guy, where Kendall Jenner, 26, was apparently hanging out.

This isn’t the first time Kanye’s hung out with Chaney. They were spotted together at a Malibu party on January 30, shortly after the rapper jetted to New York to celebrate his girlfriend Julia Fox’s 32nd birthday party. The pair laughed while on a balcony, as Kanye chatted up a woman in white. It’s unclear if he and Chaney are just friends, but we do know that Kanye’s relationship with Julia has not stopped heating up since the romance was sparked on New Year’s. The Uncut Gems star even cemented her and Kanye’s couple name (“Juliye) in a photo of the pair from the end of January.

Kanye’s drama with his ex-wife has also gone to the next level. The “Stronger” rapper recently reiterated concerns about his eight-year-old daughter North West being on TikTok. Kim finally broke her silence on the matter and said “Kanye’s constant attacks” on her were “hurtful.” She added, “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter.” This caused Kanye to clap back against the SKIMS founder and make some pretty serious accusations. “America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside my house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs,” he claimed.

Kanye has since deleted all his Instagram posts related to Kim and their four kids. A source EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife that Kim may have to resort to taking “legal actions” against her ex-husband in order to protect their kids. Amidst this drama, Kim has been romancing Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28.