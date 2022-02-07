See Message

Kris Jenner Confirms Kylie Gave Birth To A Boy: See Her Heartwarming Message

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner
Kevin Tachman/Shutterstock
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Kylie Jenner debuts her baby bump in NYCPictured: Kylie JennerBACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2021
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Oh, boy! Kris Jenner just revealed her daughter Kylie Jenner’s baby is a boy in the sweetest way possible.

It’s a boy! Kris Jenner confirmed that Kylie Jenner’s, 24, bundle of joy is a boy on Monday, Feb. 7. The proud grandma reshared the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s picture from when she announced her baby was born and added a touching message to the snap of big sister Stormi Webster holding her baby brother’s tiny hand. “My beautiful grandson!! God is so good,” Kris wrote along with three blue heart emojis.

The mom of two had shared the same picture to announce the big baby news on Sunday, Feb. 6. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians simply wrote “2/2/22,” noting the cosmic date when her baby boy was born. She also tagged the baby’s father, Travis ScottThe happy and healthy mom received plenty of well-wishes from family on the post. “Mommy of two life,” her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote while Kim Kardashian commented an angel emoji and blue heart emoji while Khloe Kardashian left four blue heart emojis.

Kylie hasn’t revealed her baby boy’s name yet but fans have their suspicions. Fans think the baby’s name may be Angel. Not only did the SKIMS founder comment an angel emoji but Kris also wrote, “Angel Pie” in the comments. On top of that, Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada wrote, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel,” while her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and celebrity music video director Alfredo Flores both commented, “angel baby.”

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner
Kylie Jenner with mom Kris Jenner. (Kevin Tachman/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Photos Of The Parents Of Two

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Attend The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit Pier 17, NY. 15 Jun 2021 Pictured: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762865_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have dinner together in a "bird's nest" booth at Komodo in Miami. At some point, a trophy seems to have been presented to the rapper, perhaps as a gag birthday gift from Kylie. 02 May 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner; Travis Scott. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751445_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kylie and the “Sicko Mode” rapper confirmed they were expecting a second child in September. Aside from a few baby bump pics on her Insta, the couple tried to keep her pregnancy on the DL as much as possible. She even had a secret baby shower that was intentionally a very low-key event. Just close friends and family attended. Travis was there but he laid low after the tragic deaths that occurred while he was performing during the Astroworld concert.

Travis has been there for Kylie throughout this pregnancy and she’s ready to take the next steps in completing their family. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kylie has “made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him.” Kylie already has visions for her wedding as “she wants an elaborate wedding with a beautiful white gown made by a top designer, and she already has the vision of what she wants in her head.”

 