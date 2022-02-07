Kris Jenner Confirms Kylie Gave Birth To A Boy: See Her Heartwarming Message

Oh, boy! Kris Jenner just revealed her daughter Kylie Jenner’s baby is a boy in the sweetest way possible.

It’s a boy! Kris Jenner confirmed that Kylie Jenner’s, 24, bundle of joy is a boy on Monday, Feb. 7. The proud grandma reshared the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s picture from when she announced her baby was born and added a touching message to the snap of big sister Stormi Webster holding her baby brother’s tiny hand. “My beautiful grandson!! God is so good,” Kris wrote along with three blue heart emojis.

The mom of two had shared the same picture to announce the big baby news on Sunday, Feb. 6. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians simply wrote “2/2/22,” noting the cosmic date when her baby boy was born. She also tagged the baby’s father, Travis Scott. The happy and healthy mom received plenty of well-wishes from family on the post. “Mommy of two life,” her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote while Kim Kardashian commented an angel emoji and blue heart emoji while Khloe Kardashian left four blue heart emojis.

Kylie hasn’t revealed her baby boy’s name yet but fans have their suspicions. Fans think the baby’s name may be Angel. Not only did the SKIMS founder comment an angel emoji but Kris also wrote, “Angel Pie” in the comments. On top of that, Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada wrote, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel,” while her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and celebrity music video director Alfredo Flores both commented, “angel baby.”

Kylie and the “Sicko Mode” rapper confirmed they were expecting a second child in September. Aside from a few baby bump pics on her Insta, the couple tried to keep her pregnancy on the DL as much as possible. She even had a secret baby shower that was intentionally a very low-key event. Just close friends and family attended. Travis was there but he laid low after the tragic deaths that occurred while he was performing during the Astroworld concert.

Travis has been there for Kylie throughout this pregnancy and she’s ready to take the next steps in completing their family. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kylie has “made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him.” Kylie already has visions for her wedding as “she wants an elaborate wedding with a beautiful white gown made by a top designer, and she already has the vision of what she wants in her head.”