Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Talking Marriage’ & She ‘Wants An Elaborate Wedding’

After Kylie Jenner gives birth to her and Travis Scott’s second child, are they headed to the chapel? HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s already planning her dream wedding with the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper.

While fans of Kylie Jenner are on baby watch, hoping that she’ll soon announce the arrival of her and Travis Scott’s new baby, maybe they should be preparing for a KarJenner wedding, instead? Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, are “the strongest they have ever been,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and have been talking a lot about their future together.” That future involves a ring, vows, and a wild reception because the insider says Kylie has “made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him.”

Kylie is already in wedding-planning mode, it seems. “She wants an elaborate wedding with a beautiful white gown made by a top designer, and she already has the vision of what she wants in her head,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step.” Kylie also sees marriage as a way to give their daughter, Stormi, and their unborn child “as normal of an upbringing as possible, even though both of their parents are celebrities.” And Travis is “aware” of Kylie’s needs because the insider says that Kylie’s sisters have “expressed this to Travis over the past few months.”

Travis and Kylie are already living like a married couple, according to the source, who says they are “as domesticated as they can possibly be” at the moment. This has brought an endless amount of happiness to Kylie, according to a second source. “Kylie has been holed up at home with Travis, and she couldn’t be happier about it,” the KarJenner insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have had a chance to bond like never before, and he’s fallen in love with her as much as she’s been in love with him all along. They are on the same page now.”

The chances of La Flame getting down to one knee are high, as the source tells HollywoodLife that Travis has developed a “whole new appreciation for Kylie after everything went down” with the AstroWorld tragedy. Kylie supported Travis in the wake of the concert after a deadly crowd surge left ten people dead. “Obviously, [Travis has] always had love and respect for her as the mother to his daughter, but he knows he can truly count on Kylie when he needs her most,” adds the insider. “They have been talking marriage because Kylie eventually wants her happy ending with the husband, kids, and big house with the white picket fence. So, two of them are knocked off the list.”