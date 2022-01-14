Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Her ‘Secret’ Baby Shower & Shows Off Her Growing Bump

Kylie Jenner looks like she’s about to burst in new photos from her ‘secret’ baby shower.

Kylie Jenner’s baby bump is looking bigger than ever in her recent Instagram post. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, 24, gave fans a glimpse into her exclusive baby shower. For the special occasion, Kylie rocked a tight white long-sleeved dress that hugged her baby bump. Kylie is about eight months along in her pregnancy, and these pictures prove she’s just about ready to burst. In the first picture, her friends surrounded her and put their hands on her precious bump.

The other snaps from her baby shower showed off some of the classy decorations from the occasion. In one shot, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed by three life-size wooden giraffe statues. The party had a white theme to go with Kylie’s dress as the tables were decorated with white roses and giraffe name cards. On top of each chair rested a white blanket for every guest with their names on it. The reality TV star also had an adorable sewing table where guests could etch their own patchwork for the baby.

Present for the party was Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and her mother Mary Jo Campbell. One picture adorably captured the three generations of women together. Kylie’s baby shower photo dump also may have hinted at the sex of her baby. In a picture of gifts from the shower, a number of blue bags rested beside a stroller and bunny stuffed animal. Since blue is typically associated with boys, one might assume that she’ll be having one of her own.

Kylie has been keeping a very low profile with her pregnancy but still wanted to make it special. “Even though the public isn’t hearing much from Kylie in terms of social media, of course she still wanted to celebrate her pregnancy with her closest friends and family,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife of Kylie’s baby shower. “The last thing Kylie needs right now is anymore drama in her life because she’s very pregnant and so she’s focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy.”

One of the reasons behind Kylie’s radio silence is her baby daddy Travis Scott’s involvement in the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 attendees dead. Travis is reportedly trying to find a balance between being there for Kylie and keeping a low profile following the tragedy. “Travis was there, but he was very lowkey and stayed inside of the house most of the time,” a second source HollywoodLife of Travis’ attendance at the baby shower.