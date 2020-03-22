Kim Kardashian proved she’s the best granddaughter ever as she sweetly surprised her grandma with her favorite treat — freshly made beignets!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is so thoughtful! The reality star revealed she was surprising her grandma Mary Jo Campbell, 85, with a special delivery one month into her self-quarantine. “[Grandma] loves beignets so much and she has been self quarantined in her place — really — for over a month now,” Kim explained in a video as she filmed the freshly made baked goods on Saturday, Mar. 21. “She’s been really cautious. So I’m so excited to send these to her specifically, I’m going to surprise her,” she continued.

It turns out the delectable desserts are actually from her friend Christina Milian‘s company which launched in the summer of 2019! “Thank you so much to the Beignet Box for keeping my family really happy. You guys know I love to support small businesses in this time and the Beignet Box is one of my favorites,” Kim added. We’re so glad to see her doing her part during this difficult time for many companies! “Can’t wait to surprise my grandma MJ with her favorite treat beignets! @beignetbox They deliver!” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star plugged in her caption.

We’re so glad to hear that MJ is taking care of herself, particularly given her past health issues: the grandmother of seven and great-grandma of 10 is a breast cancer survivor, which daughter Kris Jenner, 64, has openly talked about. “My Mom MJ is a breast cancer survivor and so are dozens of my friends,” Kris shared in a posting urging her followers to make sure they’re getting mammograms if eligible.

In the least season of KUWTK, MJ appeared to be struggling with her health again — leading Kris to ask daughters Kendall and Kylie to spend more time with her.“I sometimes don’t know what to do with [MJ], because if she doesn’t feel like going out… but if she had more visitors, that would be really terrific for her. She would love to have you guys around. That would make me feel so much better,” she asked her two youngest daughters. According to reports from the World Health Organization, adults over the age of 80 have a fatality rate of just under 15% if they contract the deadly virus, which can infect the lungs.

But back to the beignets, we have to say — they look absolutely delicious! On Christina Milian’s’s Beignet Box website, the company explains that the treats — which are similar to doughnuts — are a New Orleans specialty. “The special way our dough is prepared and layered makes our beignets unique. Beignet Box beignets, are light, fluffy, airy and not too doughy. When fried and dusted with confectionary sugar, it becomes a melt-in-your-mouth, pillowy, powdered sugar perfection,” the site adds.

Kim — who is also a beignet lover — has been a longtime fan of the company, and even had a Beignet Box truck at her son Saint West‘s 4th birthday party in December! Guests were greeted by the truck, which also served coffee and drinks, upon entry to the lavish Jurassic Park World bash.