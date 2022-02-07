Why Kylie Jenner’s Fans Think Her Baby Boy’s Name May Be Angel

Fans are theorizing that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott chose the name Angel for their second child. Here’s why.

The name of Kylie Jenner‘s baby boy remains a mystery. The makeup mogul, 24, confirmed she and Travis Scott, 30, welcomed their second child on Feb. 2, but the stars have yet to reveal his moniker. Their fans, however, have some thoughts. They are convinced Kylie and Travis named their son “Angel” because of the congratulatory messages from Kylie’s close friends and family members on her Instagram post where she announced her son’s birth.

Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, commented, “Angel Pie” on the post. Kim Kardashian used an angel emoji, along with a blue heart emoji, to comment on her sister’s post. Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada wrote, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel,” while her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and celebrity music video director Alfredo Flores both commented, “angel baby”

Kylie and Travis’ baby boy was born on 2/2/22, which is considered an angel number in numerology. This could be why people are mentioning an angel, though it could be the exact reason that they potentially picked that name. It’s also worth noting that at Kylie’s private baby shower, the reality star had patchwork crafts, one of which had the phrase “Angel Baby.” The party also had a gold and white color theme, which only adds to the Angel fan theories.

Kylie officially announced her son’s arrival on Feb. 6, four days after his birth. She and Travis also share daughter Stormi Webster, who turned 4 on Feb. 1. The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum and the “Sicko Mode” rapper broke up 2019 after two years together but remained on good terms while healthily co-parenting Stormi. They later sparked reconciliation rumors in June 2021, three months before Kylie confirmed her second pregnancy.

It’s unclear if Kylie and Travis are officially back together. They’ve been laying low ever since the Nov. 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston, Texas, where eight people died as a result of a deadly crowd surge during Travis’ performance. He later claimed that he was unaware of the chaos until after his set.