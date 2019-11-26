Stassie Karanikolaou: 5 Things To Know About Kylie Jenner’s BFF Spotted Hanging Out With Tyler Cameron

Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou is in the spotlight on her own for getting flirty with Tyler Cameron. We’re got five things to know about Kylie’s number one ride or die.

Kylie Jenner’s BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou has been spotted getting flirty yet again with former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron. They met up an a L.A. Clippers game then headed to Hyde nightclub on Nov. 22, and now the pair was among a group attending the Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens Monday Night Football game in L.A. on Nov. 25. Tyler, 26, and Stassie, 22, were joined by Kendall Jenner — pal of Tyler’s ex Gigi Hadid — as well as Bachelor Nation stars, Dylan Barbour and Peter Weber, We’re got five things to know about Stassie.

1. Stassie is of Greek descent, which explains her unusual last name.

She’s of Greek heritage although she was born and raised in Los Angeles. She lives in Calabasas.

2. Stassie became Kylie’s number one BFF after Jordyn Woods betrayed the Kar-Jenners.

While Stassie was always in the picture as part of Kylie’s inner circle — the girls have been friends since they were 11-years-old — she wasn’t Ky’s primary ride or die. That title belonged to Jordyn Woods, 22, until she fooled around with Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy and then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, at a house party in L.A. in February. Following the betrayal, Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s guest house and she was excommunicated from all things Kar-Jenner. Now Stassie is the main BFF in Kylie’s Instagram photos, tropical vacations, family events, and public outings. She was one of the lucky few who spent a week yachting with Kylie along Italy’s Amalfi Coast for her 22nd birthday celebration in August.

3. Stassie is a model, Instagram Influencer and YouTube star.

She has over 409K subscribers to her YT channel, where she shares vlogs on her many travels, makeup tutorials, cooking and beauty routines. Her Instagram account Stassiebaby has 6.4 million followers she frequently posts bikini and swimwear pics from her line with the Australian brand TJ SWIM. Stassie also models for Khloe Kardashian‘s denim line Good American.

4. Stassie has big career plans.

When asked in a Good American “squad” interview where she sees herself in 5 years, Stassie responded, “In 5 years I’d like to see myself more prominent in the fashion and beauty world. I would love to do a lot more modeling and many more different campaigns. But most importantly I would love to help change the world we live in. I think we need a serious change for the better and I would love to be a part of a revolution that will accomplish that.”

5. Stassie has been open about getting plastic surgery.

She underwent a breast lift in 2017 after one of her breasts was a full cup size larger than the other. She told Harper’s Bazaar at the time that, “I was very open to sharing—plastic surgery is nothing be ashamed of. A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you’re insecure about. All my comments were saying, ‘you’re so insecure, you’re so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it. I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of— that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”