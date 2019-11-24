Tyler Cameron Got Up Close & Personal With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou: Report

Tyler Cameron was seen getting flirty with Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou at the club Hyde in West Hollywood, CA on Nov. 22 shortly after she attended a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game with Kylie Jenner.

Are Tyler Cameron and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou about to become Hollywood’s hottest new couple? That’s the question that’s been coming up after the 26-year-old former Bachelorette star was spotted getting close with the 22-year-old BFF of Kylie Jenner on the night of Nov. 22! The hot young stars were hanging out at Hyde club in West Hollywood, CA when Tyler flirted with the blonde beauty, E! Online reported. A source told the outlet that they met up hours before the club outing at the Los Angeles Clippers basketball game, where Stassie was with Kylie.

“Stassie and Tyler met up at the Clippers game last night and were hanging out for a bit,” the source explained. “They had met in passing before at a few events in LA, but this was the first time they truly hung out and vibed with one another.”

Although it’s unclear if Kylie joined Tyler and Stassie at Hyde that night, one of Stassie’s other friends did and things seemed to go well. “Stassie arrived with her friend Kelsey and met Tyler inside,” the source said. “They were at the same table at the club and several bottles of Don Julio 1942 tequila and champagne were brought out. Tyler and Stassie were dancing together to hip-hop music and were showing a lot of PDA.”

“He was holding her,” the source continued. “They were whispering in each other’s ears and talking the entire night. It was very apparent they were into each other. Tyler leaned in and kissed her neck at one point, and also definitely kissed her cheek in public.”

The PDA-filled outing comes a month after Tyler reportedly broke up with model Gigi Hadid, 24, after a quick-moving summer romance. Stassie was rumored to be getting close to Kylie’s half brother Rob Kardashian, 32, after he was spotted holding her waist at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween birthday party at the end of Oct, but a previous source told us there’s nothing romantic going on between the two. “There is absolutely nothing going on between Rob and Stassie,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have known each other for a long time and he simply looks at her as one of his little sister’s friends.”