Kylie Jenner Gives Birth & Welcomes 2nd Child With Travis Scott — See 1st Photo

Kylie Jenner is now a mom of two! The makeup mogul gave birth to her second child on Feb. 2, 2022, and shared a sweet black-and-white photo.

Kylie Jenner has got herself another baby! The 24-year-old billionaire welcomed her second child with Travis Scott, 30, on February 2, 2022. Kylie, who already shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with the “Sicko Mode” rapper, announced the big news in an Instagram post on Feb. 6, sharing the first photo: a black-and-white close-up of her holding the newborn baby’s hand! “2/2/22,” she captioned the image, with a blue heart — hinting her child is a boy.

Kylie’s friends and family immediately showed the new mama loved in the comments. Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner commented “Angel Pie,” while Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her youngest sister to the “mommy of two life.” And new dad Travis summed up his love for his wife and newborn baby with a series of eight heart emojis, one blue, seven brown. After only fifteen minutes, Kylie’s announcement post already had almost 2 million likes.

Kylie and Travis officially split in 2019 after two years together but remained on good terms while healthily co-parenting Stormi. They later sparked reconciliation rumors in June 2021 after showing off some major PDA at the Parsons Benefit in New York City. While the stars remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, their pals predicted at the time that they would have a second baby together.

“Kylie has always been vocal to those around her that she wants another child close in Stormi’s age,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in July 2021. “She and Travis love each other and co-parent well, so it’s not a surprise she’d want another baby with him. They have a lot of chemistry and a special bond and spend more time together than most people know. Nobody would be surprised to see them pregnant within the next year.”

Since welcoming Stormi, Kylie has been open about how much motherhood has changed her for the better. “I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun,” Kylie said in May 2018 of raising a daughter. “I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” she added. Kylie also previously opened up about raising a child in the spotlight. “I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in Feb. 2002. “I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live.”

This bit of personal good news comes months after the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. As Travis began his headlining set on night one (Nov. 5) of the two-night festival, crowds rushed the stage. The crowd surge killed eight people, and two more died in the hospital over the following days. In mid-December, A coroner confirmed that all ten victims of the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy had died from “compression asphyxia.” Over 100 lawsuits have been filed against Travis, Livenation, and those involved in the festival. Following the disaster, Travis was dropped from the 2022 Coachella lineup, and he kept a relatively low profile, avoiding the public and keeping out of the spotlight.

Travis gave his first in-depth interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Dec. 9, saying he was unaware that anything was wrong while he performed and only learned about the tragedy afterward.