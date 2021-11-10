Astroworld Victims Identified: Bharti Shahani, 22, Declared Brain Dead From Injury & More

Eight victims who passed away during Travis Scott’s concert in Houston have been identified, while a ninth attendee, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, has been declared brain dead.

The eight victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy have been identified in the aftermath of the deadly event. All eight people, whose ages ranged from 14 to 27, were killed when an apparent crowd surge ensued while Travis Scott was on stage performing at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, in front of around 50,000 people. In addition to the eight deaths, over 300 people were injured, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount who has been placed in a medically-induced coma after falling from his dad’s shoulders and being trampled. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani is on a ventilator and has been declared brain dead following injuries she sustained at the concert. Below, learn about the victims of the tragic Astroworld incident.

Brianna Rodriguez, 16

The family of Brianna Rodriguez, 16, confirmed to PEOPLE that she was one of the eight concertgoers who passed away on the first day of Travis’ massive two-day outdoor festival. A tribute to her, which revealed she was a high school junior, was posted on Facebook.

“Gone from our sites [sic], but never from our hearts,” the tribute, which included pics of her and was shared by her family, read. “It is with profound sadness we lay to rest our beloved Brianna Rodriguez. She was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior at Heights HS in Houston TX. Dancing was her passion and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates.”

Rudy Pena, 23

A second victim of the tragedy was identified as 23-year-old Rudy Peña by the Laredo Morning Times. He was from Laredo, TX and his sister Jennifer told the outlet that her “brother was the sweetest person, friendly, outgoing, he had many friends because he was always there for everyone. Yes, he was a big fan of Travis, he loved his music.”

Rudy’s cousin, Kimberly Escamilla, also appeared to have posted a tribute to him on Facebook. “Rip to my cousin you will be missed i can’t believe this happened to u at the astros concert. you we’re always smiling and so nice!! And So handsome! I love you!!” it read.

John Hilgert, 14

14-year-old John Hilgert, a ninth grade student at Memorial High School in Houston, was identified as a third victim of the tragedy, according to a letter school administrators sent to parents, ABC13 reported. “Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial,” MHS Principal Lisa Weir said. “This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today. Please keep the student’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this tragedy.”

Jacob Jurinek, 21

Jacob Jurinek, a 21-year-old college student from Illinois, was also killed at the Astroworld concert. He was a junior at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale, where he was studying art and media. His father Ron Jurinek told PEOPLE that Jacob was “just the sweetest kid you ever want to meet” with the “biggest heart in the world.” His family also told the publication, “Jake was beloved by his family and by his seemingly countless number of friends for his contagious enthusiasm, his boundless energy, and his unwavering positive attitude.”

Franco Patino, 21

Franco Patino, 21, has been identified as one of the Astroworld concert victims. Per reports, Franco, a college junior who was studying mechanical engineering technology, attended the concert to celebrate best friend Jacob Jurinek’s 21st birthday. Both were killed during the ensuing chaos. “They were planning [to go to the event] for months. Franco was saving up money for it, so was Jacob,” Franco’s brother Julio Patino, Jr told PEOPLE. “And he was very excited.”

Axel Acosta, 21

21-year-old Axel Acosta was identified as a victim after being recovered from the Memorial Hermann Hospital. His dad Edgar Acosta confirmed the news to ABC 13. His brother Joel paid tribute to Axel with a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, which can be seen above. “He is in a better place and I hope he knows we all loved him with all of our hearts. And I hope he knows that I love him as well. Please help pray for my family and my brother.”

Madison Dubiski, 23

Madison Dubiski, a 23-year-old from Cypress, Texas, also lost her life at the concert. According to the Houston Chronicle, Madison was at the concert with her brother Ty Dubiski, who got separated from Madison but survived the ordeal. Riley Dimeo, a friend of Madison’s, honored her with a Facebook tribute. “Words will never be able to describe the pain of losing my best friend, secret keeper, sissy, and soulmate,” Riley wrote. “I have never known such pure love and friendship until Madison came into my life and I’m not really sure how life will continue without her.”

Danish Baig, 27

Danish Baig, 27, was the oldest victim of the tragic Astroworld incident. His brother Ammar Baig told PEOPLE that Danish saved his fiancée Olivia Swingle during the chaos, but he lost his life in the process. “Somehow, the ambulance managed to get to her and then, by the time they got to my brother, they tried resuscitating him. And they said that before they got to the hospital, he couldn’t make it,” Ammar said. Danish was a district manager at AT&T and worked with Olivia. His younger brother Basil Baig was also in attendance at the concert, and honored Danish with a heartbreaking tribute that he posted on Facebook. It can be seen above.

Bharti Shahani, 22

Bharti, a Texas A&M University senior, has been declared brain dead in the aftermath of the Astroworld crowd surge. According to ABC 13 Houston, Bharti attended the concert with her sister and cousin, but they all got separated during the chaos. Bharti was injured and taken to Houston Methodist Hospital via ambulance. She suffered several heart attacks and was given CPR, her family told the outlet. Bharti is now on a ventilator and her family is left having to decide what their next option is. “The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing, her dad Sunny Shahani said. “We keep saying we’ll pray. Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her.”

Travis Scott takes to his Instagram story to address the tragedy at last night’s Astroworld Festival. pic.twitter.com/4NRY3dGl7Q — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 7, 2021

Travis took to Instagram on Saturday to post a statement and a video that revealed his shock and “devastation” over the tragedy. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote in the statement. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

The second day of the Astroworld Festival, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, was canceled.