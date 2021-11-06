Travis Scott Breaks Silence After ‘Tragic’ Astroworld Deaths: ‘I’m Absolutely Devastated’

Travis Scott has broken his silence after eight people lost their lives at his Houston music festival, Astroworld, following a crowd surge.

Travis Scott has spoken out for the first time since his Astroworld music festival ended in tragedy. The rapper released a statement on November 6, mourning the loss of eight fans, who died as the result of a crowd surge. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper began in a statement released on Twitter.

He continued, “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All”

While eight people were confirmed dead, hundreds more were left injured after a massive stampede at the November 5 event held at NRG Park in Travis’ native Houston. Travis’ on again/off again girlfriend, Kylie Jenner was in attendance, along with their daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner. Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the worst incident occurred around 9:15 pm, when around 50,000 surged towards the stage. “The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” he told CNN.

At the time of the surge, Travis was on stage with surprise guest Drake. Festival organizers stopped the show when it became clear that multiple people were hurt, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. The rest of the festival weekend has now been canceled. “Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight- especially those we lost and their loved ones,” festival organizers said in a statement. “We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called for an investigation when he spoke out on November 6. “What happened at Astroworld Festival was a tragedy,” he began. “An estimated 50,000 people attended the event Friday night, expecting to enjoy a music concert with friends and return home safely. I extend my condolences to the families of the eight people who died and the approximately 17 people who were injured at the event. Many of them suffered cardiac arrest.”