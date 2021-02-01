Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spoil Stormi Webster With Princess-Themed 3rd Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share several video clips and pics of her and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi celebrating her 3rd birthday with balloons, sweet desserts, a chicken fingers truck, and more.

Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 28, went all out for their daughter Stormi‘s 3rd birthday on Feb. 1! The proud mom and dad lavished the cutie with what appeared to be a princess-themed party that was full of cool features, and Kylie shared snippets of it all on Instagram. In the first videos, the birthday girl can be seen looking adorable in a light pink princess-style dress that flares out at the bottom and a tiara in her hair.

Other pics show a large dessert display with a sign that reads, “STORMI’S CANDY SHOP” as well as a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers truck that provided yummy food at the event. There was also a huge inflatable slide with Stormi’s face at the top, an inflatable pink castle surrounding a table with chairs, and black shirts that had, “3rd Times A Charm” in pink and yellow letters on the front.

In addition to the pics and video clips from the party, Kylie shared a video of herself talking about her plans for the day, which she recorded before Stormi was awake. In it, she explained that the original big bash called “Stormi World 3” was “cancelled” because of the pandemic but she was still having a party at her house with all of the tot’s cousins.

Around the same time Kylie shared Stormi’s birthday details, Travis took to his own Instagram to share a sweet message for his baby girl. “3 is bigger than 2, 3 more years of love that’s true, 3 more inches u might have grew, 3 more years a lot to dooo!!! 3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU Happy bday to my Lil storm storm 🤎🤎🤎🤎,” his message read. He also attached two black and white photos of him and his little one, including one in which they were both flexing their arms.

Kylie also started off her day with a special post that included various photos of Stormi as well as one stunning throwback photo of herself showing off her baby bump in a tight sleeveless white dress when she was pregnant with her little gal.

“thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can’t stop the time 🥺 it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty,” she wrote in the caption for the pics. “watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years 🤍 but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!”