Kylie Jenner’s Sisters Send Her Love After She Announces Baby’s Birth: ‘Mommy Of 2 Life’

After Kylie Jenner posted her birth announcement on Instagram, her famous family members flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

Kylie Jenner‘s family members knew she gave birth to baby number two days before she shared the news on social media, but they still made sure to publicly show her love in the comments section of her Feb. 6 post. Khloe Kardashian left four blue heart emojis, matching the blue heart emoji that Kylie used in her caption, signifying that she had a baby boy. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “Mommy of two life,” along with a red heart emoji and prayer hands emoji.

Kim Kardashian kept it simple, commenting with just a blue heart and angel emoji, while mom Kris Jenner wrote, “Angel Pie.” Kylie’s boyfriend and the father of her baby, Travis Scott, also commented, leaving a series of heart emojis. BFF Hailey Baldwin also made sure to weigh in, commenting with crying faces and a white heart.

Kylie gave birth on Feb. 2, 2022, but didn’t share the news until four days later. She posted the sweetest photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster, who turned four on Feb. 1, holding the newborn’s little hand. The baby’s face is hidden in the photo, and Kylie has yet to reveal her little one’s name.

In mid-September, Kylie confirmed her second pregnancy. After staying out of the spotlight for the entirety of her first pregnancy in 2017, she proudly bared her baby bump once the news was public this time around. However, when tragedy struck Travis’s Astroworld Festival at the beginning of November, leaving several attendees dead, Kylie retreated to a much more low-key lifestyle once again. She did resurface for Stormi and Chicago West’s joint birthday party in mid-January, but avoided the paparazzi and kept her social media postings to a minimum.

Kylie kept Stormi off of social media for the first several months after she was born, so it would not be surprising if he continued to try and maintain her privacy this time around. Kylie’s newborn marks the 12th Kardashian grandchild — Kim has four kids, Kourtney has three, Khloe has one and Rob Kardashian has one. Kendall Jenner remains the only KarJenner sibling who is childless, but she’s expressed her desire to have children in the future!