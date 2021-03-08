Watch

‘KUWTK’ Trailer: Kendall Jenner Admits She Wants Kids ‘Soon’ As Khloe & Tristan Explore Surrogacy

Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and daughter True are spotted at the airport getting ready to fly out of Boston ahead of Christmas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Kylie Jenner keeps it low key as she steps out for dinner with friends in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO - Stormi Webster pictured taking private snowboarding classes in Aspen. Pictured: Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Editor

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have babies on the brain in a brand new trailer for the final season of ‘KUWTK’. — Yes, Kendall. Watch the full 2-minute super teaser!

Kendall Jenner talking about how she wants children very soon is the ultimate Keeping Up With the Kardashians super tease. On March 8, a brand new trailer for the final season — airing March 18 on E! — shows the supermodel holding a baby while she says, “I want kids badly, soon too.” The context of the moment is unclear, as Kendall narrates the statement over the flashback clip.

Her admission about wanting children sooner than later is quite surprising since Kendall is usually the Kardashian-Jenner family member who steers clear of the subject. She’s even joked on social media about being the only sister without children of her own. Clearly Kendall, who’s currently dating Phoenix Suns star, Devin Booker, had a change of heart.

Kendall Jenner out & about in Beverly Hills on February 25, 2021. (Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA)

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seem to be exploring the process of baby of No. 2, when they discuss surrogacy. A flashback of Khloe shows the mother of one in what appears to be a doctor’s office, with a needle in her hands. 

“You’re trusting the surrogate with your unborn child and it’s just scary,” the Good American mogul is seen telling Tristan while chatting privately at home. Then, a separate clip shows the Boston Celtics star talking to Scott Disick about expanding his family. However, Scott seems hesitant since the couple — who are parents to 2-year-old daughter True Thompson — can’t seem to figure out their relationship status.

“You’re talking about having another child together but, you don’t want to say you’re official?” he tells the athlete, who says, “I’m not like no secret.” The latter stems from Khloe’s hesitation about fully getting back with her ex, who was famously caught in a cheating scandal with former Kardashian pal, Jordyn Woods just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. 

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson pictured leaving a lunch outing in Woodland Hills on June 20, 2018. (Photo credit: Clint Brewer/SplashNews)

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps!