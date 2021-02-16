True Thompson, 2, Is The Cutest Fashionista In $1,500 Mini Louis Vuitton Bag & Fendi Combat Boots

True Thompson’s a total fashionista! The toddler rocked a pricey designer outfit, including a $1500 Louis Vuitton purse, in a new IG photo shared by mom Khloe Kardashian.

Try not to feel bad about this, but True Thompson is way cooler than you. Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter isn’t even three years old, and she’s already rocking designer duds. Little True was the star of her mother’s latest Instagram post, a series of photos of the toddler rocking a seriously stylish outfit. It included a $1500 Louis Vuitton purse and a pair of Fendi combat boots that go for roughly $500.

In other words, two-year-old True has an outfit the rest of us will never be able to afford, let alone rock with that much style. She looks adorable in her new ‘fit! Khloe took the photo of her little girl outside Nordstrom, calling her “my little fashionista” in the caption. Maybe they just picked up the new accessories at the department store? True is also wearing a cute wide-brimmed hat, a white angora sweater, and a pink satin skirt to go with her tiny crossbody bag and awesome boots.

This, of course, is not True’s only designer outfit. Tristan Thompson‘s daughter is also the proud owner of a completely Burberry ensemble! Khloe posted a photo of True on February 7 hanging out in their backyard while rocking a Burberry tank top featuring a black polo collar, and matching flared shorts. They were in the brand’s iconic plaid print. Khloe accessorized her with a gold necklace spelling out her nickname, “TuTu,” a pair of sandals, and a trendy plastic purse.

True also has a cute Burberry dress, a $320 frock with a high collar and a printed skirt. Khloe paired the little outfit with patent leather Doc Marten boots and red, lip-shaped sunglasses. This girl has some seriously cool looks.