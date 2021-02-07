True Thompson, 2, Looks Like A Big Girl In $370 Burberry Outfit As Mom Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Beautiful’

Khloe Kardashian proudly took to Instagram to gush over her two-year-old ‘baby’ True while sharing new adorable photos that showed her posing in a stylish Burberry bodysuit and shorts.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, gave her fans a Super Bowl Sunday treat on Feb. 7 when she shared new pics of her daughter True, 2. The tot looked as cute as could be in a black-lined Burberry bodysuit and matching flared out shorts, which were paired with matching sandals, in the snapshot. She was all smiles while standing outside in the stylish outfit, which is estimated to cost a total of $370, as her locks were pulled up into a high ponytail.

The little fashionista also accessorized with a necklace that appeared to spell out her nickname, TuTu, as well as a bracelet. She also held a little clear purse and looked so grown up! In one pic, she was even sitting on an outdoor lounge chair while opening the purse and cheesin’ for the camera.

“My beautiful baby!!! 🐻🤎,” Khloe captioned the post, which was met with a bunch of great responses. “Precious,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “She’s exactly what you called her .. beautiful 😍.” A third gushed, “the way she’s modeling her little outfit and purse oh my god!!!! ✨✨✨” and a fourth pointed out who much she looks like her dad Tristan Thompson‘s “twin.”

Before Khloe shared True’s latest pics, she shared a different sweet pic of her and her baby girl posing while wearing matching reindeer pajamas by Burts Bees Baby. The doting mom gave the camera a kissing face in the selfie and little True showed off a slight smile while holding onto the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “Sweet Dreams,” Khloe wrote in the caption.

Khloe often shares her memorable moments with True and they’re always so fun to see! Whether they’re celebrating a holiday or just taking in a casual day at home, their mother and daughter times are some of the most loving we’ve seen. Now that Khloe is done filming KUWTK, we can’t help but wonder what she’ll get up to next but we can guarantee no matter what it is, she’ll be keeping True close, and we look forward to seeing more adorable pics and videos in the future!