Jordyn Woods Reveals She ‘Pushed People Away’ & ‘Deleted Everything’ Off Phone After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods admitted she ‘couldn’t trust anyone’ when ‘everything’ in her life ‘changed’ after the Tristan Thompson scandal broke, in a new tell-all interview.

Jordyn Woods, 23, is looking back on the headline-making night she kissed Tristan Thompson, 29, who was dating Khloe Kardashian, 36, at the time, almost two years ago and revealed the criticism she faced from the incident led her to push many people away. The former best friend of Kylie Jenner, 23, sat down with Hillsong Channel for an in-depth interview about the ups and downs she went through then and now and how she coped with it all. “I deleted everything off my phone. I wouldn’t respond to anyone, I responded to about two people,” she said about how she first handled the backlash of the scandal.

“I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone,” she continued. “Everything was just…everything in my life changed.” She also revealed that even though it was tumultuous time in her life, she never questioned her faith or wondered where God was. “I never question where God is because I know that he’s there, it’s just, I would question God like, ‘Why me?’ like what happened, what led me here.”

She continued by explaining that after she had a second to think, she realized that it was her path and “life doesn’t happen to you, it happens for you.” “In that moment, I did feel like everything was against me and the only thing I really had to lean on was my faith and my family,” she said.

In addition to opening up about her coping mechanisms and belief in faith, Jordyn revealed that she’s actually “happy” the incident took place. “I’m happy that I was able to become who I am today,” she said about how it taught her to grow. “I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through. It was a lot for my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years did I ever have an intention to do anything bad to anyone I love.”

Now that the past is the past, Jordyn seems to be leaving it there when it comes to her love life. The brunette beauty is rumored to have a new beau in her life after she was recently spotted engaging in PDA with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, 24. Meanwhile, Tristan and Khloe are happily co-parenting their two-year-old daughter True.