Jordyn Woods & Rumored BF Karl-Anthony Towns’ ‘Close Bond’ Revealed Amid Tropical Getaway

Jordyn Woods had the best birthday, thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns. The NBA star was spotted getting close with Jordyn, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why her birthday was ‘exactly as she hoped it would be.’

It’s safe to say that the best present Jordyn Woods got for her 23 rd birthday was a 6’11 NBA star named Karl-Anthony Towns. The 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player was seen getting up-close and personal with Jordyn during her birthday bash in Cabo. Not only did he snuggle her while on a yacht, but he also shared a picture of them together (“Happy BDAY QUEEN”) with his hand placed right on her backside. While this PDA might have been the highlight of Jordyn’s big day, she actually “started celebrating her birthday several days before the big day,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “[She] was surrounded by family and friends as she headed out of town for a tropical getaway in Mexico. They rented a luxurious yacht, rode horses along the beach, and had an incredible time.

“Karl joined them because he and Jordyn clearly have a close bond, and he gets along great with her family,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. That “close bond” was seen when the two – both wearing Chicago Bulls jerseys – cozied up at the front of the yacht. As to why they were wearing matching jerseys, the source shares that since Jordyn was turning 23 on the 23rd, “the theme was Chicago Bulls and mostly Michael Jordan, who obviously wore 23. So, everything was decorated red and black in Swarovski crystals with the number 23.

“They all wore matching jerseys with ‘Woods’ written on them,” says the insider, “and the cake was decorated with a huge Air Jordan made from fondant. They had a big pool party at a private house with blinged-out shot glasses and cups, red and black balloons everywhere with a really nice candlelit dinner after. It was exactly as she hoped it would be.”

Karl-Anthony also gifted Jordyn with TWO pricey Hermes Birkin bags, a Chanel purse, and an autographed Michael Jordan #23 Chicago Bulls jersey that Karl had the NBA GOAT personalize for her. Jordyn has reportedly been a source of support for Karl-Anthony since he lost his mother in April after she was put in a medically-induced coma due to contracting COVID-19. The two, who have been romantically linked for a while, haven’t made their relationship official. It seems that right now, they’re enjoying their “close bond” as much as they can.