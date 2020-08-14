Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns: She’s Helping Him Through A ‘Tough Time’ After Mom’s Death 

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have a close relationship, but there’s more to the story. HollywoodLife has learned that the NBA player is leaning on the model after his mother’s passing in April.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns‘ relationship is much deeper than fans may think. The longtime friends have stirred up romance speculation with their recent hangouts, though there’s layers to their relationship. “Jordyn and Karl are good friends, they are not dating,” a friend of the 22-year-old model’s told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Karl is friends with Jordyn’s entire family and he’s been going through a very tough time since April when his mom died.”

Towns‘ mother, Jacqueline Cruz passed away from COVID-19, the family confirmed in a statement on April 13 — released by the NBA player’s team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. News of Cruz’s death came just weeks after Towns, 24, revealed on March 24 that his mother was in a medically induced coma after she fell ill with coronavirus symptoms.

“Jordyn and her family know exactly what he’s going through so they’ve been there for him every way they can,” the source revealed, referencing the 2017 cancer death of Jordyn’s father, John Woods. “When Jordyn and Karl go out they are always with a group,” the source said, adding, “She’s trying to help him through a tough time as a friend, she’s very caring.”

Jordyn and KAT were most recently spotted having lunch at Toscanova in Calabasas, CA on August 11. They were joined by Jordyn’s sister, Jodie Woods. Before that, the pair sparked romance rumors when they were photographed having dinner at Nobu Malibu on July 15.

“Jordyn and Karl seemed very friendly, but they weren’t overly flirtatious and it didn’t appear to be a romantic date,” a separate source said about Jordyn’s latest out with Towns and her sister. “They looked as though they were having a really nice time. Karl pulled out the chairs for both ladies and he was a total gentleman.”