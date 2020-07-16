See Pic
Hollywood Life

Jordyn Woods Steps Out For Dinner Date With Karl Towns After Insisting They're Just Friends — See Pic

Just friends? Despite the claim, Jordyn Woods and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns sure looked like they were a couple while having a romantic sushi dinner in Malibu.

Jordyn Woods and pro-baller Karl-Anthony Towns have been such close friends that she referred to him as “like a brother” in 2019. But it appears that the two might have moved from being pals to dating. She was totally “smizing” with her eyes while the two left an intimate sushi dinner in Malibu on July 15. Jordyn, 22, looked sizzling hot in a skin-tight multi-shade green catsuit with the letters “MISBHV” across the front. But whether or not she “misbehaved” with KAT is unclear. Even with a face mask on, Jordyn’s eyes beamed with joy as she headed to their awaiting SUV, with Karl already inside.

Jordyn Woods and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns leave Nobu Malibu following a romantic sushi dinner on July 15, 2020.

Jordyn managed to avoid a narrow miss with any of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as Nobu Malibu is one of the family’s favorite restaurants. With eateries only allowed to serve patrons outside, Kylie Jenner‘s former bestie and the Minnesota Timberwolves star got to dine on Nobu’s scenic patio overlooking the Pacific Ocean. That’s a really romantic dinner setting for “just friends.” Jordyn has proved to have an interest in NBA stars. She fooled around with Tristan Thompson at a Feb. 2018 house party when he was still with Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian. She’s also been linked with Houston Rockets star James Harden.

Jordyn modeled her outfit for fans before heading up the coast for dinner with Karl. She shared two photos to her Instagram earlier in the evening, squatting down to balance on her black open-toe heels as the catsuit clung to her curves. It featured small neon green stripes on the shoulders, sides of the torso and down her legs.

it’s easy to slip, don’t want you to fall🖤

Jordyn posed on a clear-paneled balcony overlooking the San Fernando Valley. A leather jacket was slung down around her elbows, and she wore it in that same style as she left Nobu with KAT. In her IG pics, Jordyn’s face was totally glam with flawless makeup. Though only her eyes were showing as she emerged from the sushi restaurant, wearing a black protective face mask with the words “No bad energy” written across the front.

Jordyn captioned the photos of her sexy outfit, “It’s easy to slip, don’t want you to fall.” Its unclear if she’s “fallen” for Karl, but he’s all hers for the rest of the summer. His T-Wolves didn’t make the NBA teams that are in “The Bubble” in Orlando, FL to attempt to finish out the league’s season — which was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus — and then have the playoffs. Karl tragically lost his beloved mom Jacqueline to COVID-19 in April 2020, and his dad also had the virus, but later recovered. So hanging out with Jordyn — whether friends or something more — is definitely going to be of comfort for KAT. 