Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Spotted On Another Dinner Date After Romance Speculation

Jordyn Woods was seen enjoying dinner with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns on August 11 after the two got together back in July! See the photos of the famous pair on their recent outing!

Are these two becoming more than just friends? Jordyn Woods was spotted having dinner with pals on August 11 at Toscanova in Calabasas. The stunning model, 22, was dressed super cute in olive green leggings, an orange top with a plunging neckline, and her hair done naturally. Along with a friend or two, Jordyn was also spotted smiling across the table from a man who appeared to be NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns!

The Minnesota Timberwolves star, 24, appeared to be having a great time with Jordyn, as he, too, flashed a smile while cameras captured the moment. The 6′ 11″ player was also spotted with Jordyn after dinner, with both wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fans have been keeping their eyes on the pair for nearly a month after speculation swirled that the two were romantically linked.

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony were most recently spotted out for dinner on July 15 at Nobu Malibu. The pair were seen getting into the same SUV after enjoying their sushi. Although it was hard to gauge Jordyn’s expression beneath her face mask, it was clear that her eyes were absolutely full of joy as she flashed them towards the cameras before getting into the vehicle.

Prior to their July outing, Jordyn was photographed with an unidentified man back in September 2019! Jordyn’s sighting came months after Tristan Thompson‘s infamous cheating scandal. Jordyn was involved in the incredibly unfortunate situation, which entailed her making-out with Tristan at a party in February 2019, that nearly tore Khloe Kardashian and her family completely apart and saw Jordyn, Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF, excommunicated from the family. Jordyn has barely spoken to the Kardashians since the incident, though it appears Khloe has put the entire ordeal behind her.

As for Karl-Anthony, Jordyn has referred to the NBA star as being “like a brother” to her, but fans still think there is something heating up between these two. After all, this is their second dinner outing in just two months! Whether it was a friendly meal with their squad, or something more, we cannot wait to see if these two put their bond on display in the future.