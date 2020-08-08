Jordyn Woods Stuns In Bodysuit & Admits She’s Cracking Up Over Why Her Sexy Video Trended On Twitter

After Jordyn Woods broke the internet with her sexy Instagram video, she read all of the thirsty reactions on Twitter — and she thinks they’re all hilarious!

Jordyn Woods can’t stop laughing after seeing the hundreds of stunned reactions to the super sexy video in her Instagram Stories. The Frst Place workout guru, 22, apparently didn’t know how much Twitter would freak out after seeing her getting a lymphatic drainage massage with her bare behind visible! She posted on Instagram hours later, “woke up this morning and saw why I was trending on twitter… swipe to see which tweet made me log off.”

The tweet in question? “Jordyn Woods thicker than gorilla exhibit glass.” If you didn’t laugh, you’re definitely lying. The other reactions to her video were priceless. “Jordyn Woods, if you see this, yes, I do the cooking and I do the cleaning. I was taught to always have a warm bath running for my queen when she arrives home with a glass of fine Pinot noir by the tub and soft R&B playing in the background,” said a Twitter user trying hard to shoot their shot.

Jordyn further proved just how gorgeous she is with a stunning selfie. She sizzled in a peach, ribbed bodysuit that flaunted her teensy tiny waist. To go along with her outfit, Jordyn opted for makeup in matching, soft peach hues. The lipgloss and cheek color on her are so good, and the dramatic lashes? Perfection.

Just weeks ago, Jordyn was making fans swoon when she rolled up to Nobu in a skintight, lime green jumpsuit. She rocked the MISBHV number like it was a second skin, and paired the curve-hugging outfit with heels and a leather jacket. She wore the ensemble to dinner with Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns, whom she swears she’s not dating. They sure looked like they were coupled up during their romantic sushi dinner in Malibu, though!