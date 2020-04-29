Jordyn Woods Struts Her Stuff In Tie-Dye Crop Top After Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner Wears Tie-Dye Bikini

Just hours after Kylie Jenner posted sexy photos of herself wearing a tie-dye bikini on Instagram, her former bestie, Jordyn Woods, also showed off a look in the tie-dye trend.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may not be friends anymore, but they’re both up to date on the latest style trends! On April 28, both ladies posted photos of themselves wearing tie-dye outfits on Instagram. Kylie was up first, sharing sexy pics of herself posing by the pool in a multi-colored bikini, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. Just five hours later, Jordyn posted pics of herself in her home gym, wearing high-waisted leggings and a tie-dye crop top, putting her abs on display. She also wore tie-dye socks, which she pulled up above the bottom of her leggings.

Kylie and Jordyn were best friends for years and even lived together before their falling out in Jan. 2019. The pair’s friendship ended after Jordyn kissed Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian’s, then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a party in Los Angeles. Kylie has mostly kept quiet regarding her reaction to the shocking story, but it’s no secret that Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s home and that the two have not hung out over the last 15 months. Instead, Kylie has focused on her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Meanwhile, Khloe also ended her relationship with Tristan after the cheating scandal. The exes were on rough terms at first, but Khloe was determined to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with the NBA star. More than a year later, they’re in a good place, and Tristan has even been spending time with Khloe and their daughter, True Thompson, 2, during the coronavirus quarantine.

Jordyn has admitted that she had a “tough year” after the drama with Tristan. She leaned on her mom and sister during the difficult times, but she also recently revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that music has helped her cope with the hard times. Jordyn was a contestant on this season of The Masked Singer, and said that she plans to pursue her own music career now that the show is over.