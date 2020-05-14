Jordyn Woods Shows Off New Hair Makeover With Extra Long Locks In Stunning Selfie — Before & After Pics

Quarantine glam! Jordyn Woods showed off her fresh new ‘Rapunzel’-esque locks, and looked so stunning in this mirror selfie.

Jordyn Woods, 22, is changing up her look! The FrstPlace Fitness founder debuted her super glam hair makeover, revealing new lengthy locks that fell right to her belly button. Jordyn’s fresh style is definitely courtesy of hair extensions, but you could hardly tell because they looked so natural. “only u,” she captioned the post, shared on Thursday, May 14, including a flirty kissy face emoji. The new length was a definite change up from her usual past-the-shoulders look, as well as her chic 2019 bob!

Despite being in quarantine, Jordyn looked so glam as she posed in her cozy, picture-filled bedroom! Holding a phone case that read “You’re Not On My Mood Board,” the influencer showed off her french manicure and red carpet-ready makeup. Sporting a golden smokey eye and luscious lashes, she took a cue from former best friend Kylie Jenner with a dramatic lined and glossy nude lip. Memorably, Jordyn even collaborated with Kylie Cosmetics on a line of her very own, which included two glosses — the nude “Partner in Crime” and the gold toned “23.”

Jordyn looked relaxed and casual in her black satin robe with lace details, with she left untied as she stood in front of her mirror. Her signature yellow gold Cartier LOVE bracelet was locked on her right arm, as she showed off her various tattoos.

“What’s meant for me will never miss me,” one on her left arm reads, which she got in 2019 after the Tristan Thompson scandal. Her right finger evil eye tattoo also made an appearance in the mirror photo, meant as a symbol of protection.

Look-a-like sister Jodie Woods, 14, appeared to be hanging with Jordyn in her girly room, which was outfitted with an pink-and-purple ombré carpet and cozy white chairs. Two Pinterest worthy white suitcases with rose gold hardware could be seen stacked to her right, along with a gorgeous portrait of Jordyn in a strapless latex dress, and various framed pictures of hearts, a pink phone and others.