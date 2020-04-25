Jordyn Woods Twins With Sister Jodie After Fans Claim She’s Missing Kylie Jenner

Fans couldn’t believe how similar Jordyn Woods and her sister Jodie looked in this new pic she shared while in quarantine.

Jordyn Woods, 22, just took to Instagram and joked about how similar she and her little sis Jodie, 15, look! “sista sista,” the model captioned the April 23 Instagram snap, which she posted while in quarantine with her fam. The selfie showed Jordyn rocking a black Nike sports bra with a full face of makeup, including winged eyeliner, lined lips, and feathered brows. She accessorized with a gold watch, oversized hoop earrings, and a silver necklace as she pulled her long brunette tresses up into a super high ponytail.

Her mini-me Jodie definitely could’ve passed as her twin, donning a fluorescent green hoodie and silver stud earrings as she rocked a dramatic makeup look, including long eyelashes, lined lips, and pink blush. The carousel post also featured the Spiderman meme, which shows two cartoon spidermen pointing at each other — indicating that they look like twins! “She looks more like you than you do,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Heads up the girl behind you stole your face.”

It comes just a couple of days after the Masked Singer star posted a gorgeous throwback photo on April 23 and simply captioned the image “imissyouandiloveyou,” alongside a fish, crab and bird emoji. While she didn’t say who she missed and loved, eagle eyed fans were quick to point out that the photo was taken on a special trip that Jordyn took with her former BFF Kylie Jenner, 22, to celebrate Stormi‘s first birthday in Jan. 2019! Perhaps she was trying to send Kyle a cryptic message?

The trip came just four weeks before Jordyn and Kylie’s close relationship was ripped apart after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Jordyn later apologized for the inappropriate kiss in an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk. “I’m no home-wrecker,” Jordyn tearfully said in the interview. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love, and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never tried to steal someone’s man.”