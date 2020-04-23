Why Jordyn Woods Fans Are Convinced She’s Sending Kylie Jenner A Secret Message With New Pic

Jordyn Woods stunned in this throwback bikini photo taken on a trip to celebrate Stormi’s first birthday last year with ex-BFF Kylie Jenner!

Jordyn Woods, 22, was feeling nostalgic! The Masked Singer star posted a gorgeous throwback photo on Thursday, April 23 and simply captioned the image “imissyouandiloveyou,” alongside a fish, crab and bird emoji to represent the tropical location. While she didn’t say who she missed and loved, eagle eyed fans were quick to point out that the photo was taken on a special trip that Jordyn took with her former BFF Kylie Jenner, 22, to celebrate Stormi‘s first birthday in Jan. 2019! Perhaps she was trying to send Kyle a cryptic message?

Jordyn looked absolutely beautiful in the vacation photo as she showed off her curves in a fitted two-piece beige bikini. Surrounded by the scenic blue ocean and palm trees, the influencer added a white pair of sunglasses, chunky wooden earrings and bohemian rings to round out her beach-look. Jordyn looked so content in the photo — likely also taken by Kylie — as she looked out into the picturesque scenery. She previously posted a snap in the same look on Jan. 20, writing “until I see you again.”

The photo had fans of Kylie and Jordyn’s longtime friendship in their feelings, and they took to the comments to express their thoughts. “Do you miss Kylie!” fan @serixneah wrote, including an emotional crying emoji, while fan @eyesthroughadreamer wondered if Jordyn was trying to send a “code message” to the Kylie Cosmetics founder. “I think [she misses Kylie] because this photo was taken on her vacation with Kylie,” @marahurm responded back. Another sweetly noted that perhaps the message was for 2-year-old Stormi, whom Jordyn had a close relationship with. “She misses Stormi, her god baby,” @nissatearhoa suggested. “You were on vacay w Kylie, I remember this…it’s okay to miss her,” follower @kaylaxkristina also added.

Kylie and Jordyn posted up a storm on the trip, including the memorable two-part holding hands post on the beach. “Look at @kyliejenner’s page to see what I see,” Jordyn captioned the Jan. 19 post. Stormi had such a good time with her mom and Jordyn on the trip, and the trio even matched in bright neon green swimsuits. “Love these two more than life itself,” Kylie wrote over a mirror selfie at the tropical resort snapped by Jordyn.

The trip came just four weeks before Jordyn and Kylie’s close relationship was ripped apart after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Jordyn later apologized for the inappropriate kiss in an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk. “I’m no home-wrecker,” Jordyn tearfully said in the interview. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love, and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never tried to steal someone’s man.”