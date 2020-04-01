Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Assets In A Curve-Hugging Outfit After Returning Home — See Pic

Jordyn Woods has made it home from the UAE, and celebrated her moms birthday in style! She showed off her curves in a bright orange tracksuit.

Quarantine looks good on her! Jordyn Woods has returned home to the United States just in time to celebrate her mom’s birthday. The 22-year-old model posted a stunning pic to her Instagram on March 31, as she celebrated her momager Elizabeth Woods’ big day. She captioned the shot with a simple party emoji, and really showed off her assets in a bright orange tracksuit as she turned away from the camera. She paired the high waisted track pants and matching cropped hoodie with a red party hat and a massive smile. She seriously looked so happy! The brunette beauty wore minimal makeup for the at-home birthday celebration, which she documented on her Instagram stories, and allowed her long, luscious tresses to fall below her shoulders.

It comes less than two weeks after Jordyn revealed she was stuck in the United Arab Emirates amid the global coronavirus outbreak. Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF took to her Instagram account on March 16 to show off her how she’s spending her time in the United Arab Emirates with a glamorous selection of photos featuring her posing poolside. In the carousel post, Jordyn showed off her gorgeous black and white polka dot dress that accentuated her figure perfectly. The retro-inspired ensemble featured off-the-shoulder draped straps along with thin spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. Jordyn paired the dress with a set of white, peep-toe sandal heels along with vintage looking sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun.

Jordyn also shared a pic on March 13 showing her taking a dip in the water in Abu Dhabi, and she looked truly sun-kissed in her bright lime green bikini. Posing in the water, on a swing, and sharing snaps from her time on the beach, Jordyn was totally at peace while taking some much needed rest and relaxation from her hectic scheduled. “first available flight for us isn’t for a couple of days so I’m taking full advantage & enjoying this view,” Jordyn captioned the images, referencing the global COVID-19 pandemic, which caused major travel complications.

“I may have to end this trip early and come home because this virus is getting out of hand,” Jordyn wrote on her Instagram Story on March 12. On the same day Jordyn made the announcement, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention also made a startling announcement: 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country, a number which has now grown significantly. The country’s fear of the virus was also reflected in Jordyn’s pics from her trip to the Grand Mosque, which appeared to be lacking its usual crowd of tourists.