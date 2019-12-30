Khloe Kardashian’s Glad 2019’s ‘Almost Over’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is one celeb very much ready for 2020 to begin. After Tristan Thompson cheated on her in February, she’s ready to say goodbye to 2019, asking ‘what the hell was that?’

Khloe Kardashian is ready to say goodbye and good riddance to 2019. She went through a devastating cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, 28, the father of her 18-month-old daughter True. Fortunately the decade is coming to a close and it’s none to soon for the Good American denim founder. On Dec. 30 she posted to her Instagram stories: “2019 is almost over and all I gotta say is what the hell was that.”

Everything seemed perfect in Khloe’s life going in to 2019. Then came February 19 when her whole world came crashing down, finding out that Tristan cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, at a Los Angeles house party. Jordyn was cast out of the Kar-Jenner family’s good graces for her shocking betrayal and Khloe dumped Tristan. Except he’s been trying to win her back for several months now.

Tristan let Khloe cool off and left her alone for while, just sharing co-parenting duties when it came to True. But then in September, he started creeping on her Instagram page, leaving comments telling her how “beautiful” and “perfect” she was in photos she posted. For her part, Khloe hasn’t blocked him from her Instagram account. He even raved over how “amazing” she looked at the annual Kar-Jenner Christmas Eve bash which he attended, even though he was there on “daddy duty” and not as Khloe’s date.

“Tristan is all in on getting Khloe back in his life. He wants to rekindle the love they had and he is trying to figure out how to make that all happen,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on December 25. But the feeling isn’t mutual. “Tristan saying he wants to go all in on winning Khloe back of course makes her feel good, but she’s let him and everyone around her know that she’s not interested in doing anything other than co-parenting with him,” another HollywoodLife insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY on December 29. “Things have gotten so much better between them, but she would never be able to trust him again after he cheated on her. Khloe has worked really hard to move on and learn to trust again.”