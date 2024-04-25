Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 45th Birthday With Friends at IHOP: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian looked like she had a very happy birthday celebration for her 45th on Wednesday, April 24. The reality star revealed that she had a birthday breakfast at IHOP on her Instagram Story, reposting a few photos and videos from her friends. It looked like Kourtney and her friends had a blast having breakfast together to celebrate her special day.

Kourtney revealed her “birthday breakfast” was happening at the International House of Pancakes by posting a photo of a large beverage (that appeared to be hot chocolate) with a mug visible that read “Kourt x iHop,” with her name written in a formal font, while the IHOP logo was underneath it. Many of her friends and sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian also posted photos of their mugs, which Kourtney also shared.

Lindinha! Kourtney Kardashian através do Instagram stories da Khloé, durante a comemoração de aniversário no restaurante IHOP. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/dHKjk9wxJj — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) April 25, 2024

In the photos, Kourtney was wearing a tiara, which had the words “Happy Birthday” at the top, as well as a skeleton crewneck sweater. She also accessorized with a set of large sunglasses. In one of the videos, she posed with a huge cake, as her friends sang “Happy Birthday” to her. “I have the best friends,” she wrote.

Among the people who shared glimpses from Kourtney’s birthday breakfast were sisters. Kim shared a photo of her mug, while Khloé posted a cute photo of her sister. “I love you my tiny goose,” the Good American founder wrote.

Besides her IHOP breakfast, Kourtney also went on a tropical vacation to kick off her 45th birthday! She shared a few photos from her birthday trip, including a sexy bikini shot on Instagram on Tuesday, April 23. “45 trips around the sun,” she wrote in the caption.

Kim had also shared a sweet tribute to her older sister back on her birthday on April 18. She shared a photo of the two of them as well as Khloé in the ocean in black bikinis. “There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you, and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you, and I can’t wait for another 45 years together!” Kim wrote in the caption.