Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Claim That Sister Kim Shaded Her Bikini Body in Birthday Tribute

Although Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s tiffs have made headlines over the years, the Lemme founder, 45, is defending the SKIMS boss, 43, against fans who claimed that Kim intentionally shaded Kourtney by sharing a specific photo in honor of the latter’s birthday. On Thursday, April 18, Kim posted an Instagram group shot of her, Kourtney and their sister Khloé Kardashian wearing black bikinis.

In the snap, Kim posed with her signature peace sign gesture on the left, Khloé, 39, smiled in the middle and Kourtney posed on the far right with her eyes closed.

“Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash,” Kim captioned the birthday tribute. “There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you, and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you, and I can’t wait for another 45 years together!”

Referring to the image of her and her sisters, Kim added, “I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!”

Kourtney promptly took to the comments by gushing, “I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together… when I think [about] it, it’s like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed [sic].”

A handful of social media users took the photo as a sneaky jab at Kourtney, though. According to E! News, one person commented, “Now you know she’s not going to like this photo… lol it’s her bday Kim… lol [sic].”

In response, Kourtney reportedly wrote, “I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy.”

In November 2023, Kourtney welcomed her son Rocky Thirteen Barker with her husband, Travis Barker. She is also a mom to kids Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Most recently, the Kardashian sisters went on a trip to Turks and Caicos last week, and the fam shared bikini-clad pictures from the vacation.