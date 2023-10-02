Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian’s Feud Timeline: From Physical Fights to Nasty Phone Calls

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Over the past few years, Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kourtney Kardashian, 44, have become enemies because of a build-up of drama. The famous siblings have always had a complicated relationship, but things have never been as bad as they are now. Kim and Kourtney’s tension culminated in their phone call fight on the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, where Kourtney called Kim a “witch”, after Kim directed some low blows at her sister. Kim and Kourtney typically make up after a fight – but this time things may be different.

Here’s the full timeline of Kim and Kourtney’s years-long feud.

2018: Kim Calls Kourtney the ‘Least Exciting to Look at’

Kim and Kourtney got into a blow-out fight on season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians while they were trying to figure out when to do their family Christmas card photoshoot. Kim was frustrated because Kourtney wasn’t willing to accommodate her schedule for everyone else – so Kim went off on her sister.

“Get the f*** out of here, and go,” Kim screamed at Kourtney. “Don’t be in it. Cause you’re so f****** annoying.” As Kris Jenner chimed in and called Kourtney “annoying,” Kim continued her rant against the Poosh founder. She told Kourtney, “Maybe if you had a f****** business that you were passionate about, then you would know what it takes you run a f****** business, but you don’t. So don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about.”

After Kourtney walked away, Kim continued to complain about her sibling and declared that she’s “the least exciting to look at.” Later in the episode, Khloe Kardashian tried to calm Kourtney down on the phone after the big fight, but Kim got involved and continued to insult Kourtney for not working as hard. In response, Kourtney told Kim, “You’re a very distraught, evil human being. I don’t wanna see you, okay? I don’t agree with who you are as a human being.”

2019: Kim Accuses Kourtney of Copying Her Style

Another big Kim-Kourtney fight happened on season 17 of KUWTK. Kim accused Kourtney of copying her fashion, but Kourtney didn’t think that was true. “I’ve never dressed like you,” Kourtney said. In a confessional, Kim complained that Kourtney doesn’t “understand” how fashion works. Kourtney defended herself in her own confessional and said that she and Kim have “completely different styles.”

2019: Kim and Kourtney Fight Over a Birthday Party

On KUWTK season 17, the sisters tried to throw a joint birthday party for Kim’s daughter North West and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, which might not have been the best idea. One week before the party, they got into it because Kourtney wanted healthier food options at the Candyland-themed party. Kim and Kourtney fought in the car over their differences, but they managed to come together and throw the birthday bash for their daughters.

2020: Kim and Kourtney Get Into a Physical Fight

For the first time, Kim and Kourtney got into a physical altercation on an episode of KUWTK that aired in 2020. Their disagreement over work ethic turned physical in front of their sisters Khloe and Kendall Jenner. Kourtney cursed at Kim and charged at her, while Kim threatened that she’ll punch Kourtney. They scratched and clawed at each other before Kim slapped Kourtney. Khloe tried to stop the fight as best she could.

2023: Kim and Kourtney’s Dolce & Gabbana Drama

On season 3 of The Kardashians, Kourtney was upset that Kim decided to do a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana just four months after her wedding, since she and Travis Barker worked with the brand to design their wedding looks. Kourtney felt that Kim “copied” her wedding and “wasn’t happy” for her on her special day. In a confessional, Kim pointed out that Kourtney’s 2022 nuptials included a lot of details from Kim’s 2014 wedding to Kanye West.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim said. “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my wedding country and my wedding performer,” the mom-of-four added.

2023: Kim and Kourtney’s Phone Call Fight

Kim and Kourtney’s D&G drama led to a heated phone call on The Kardashians season 4 premiere. “You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention,” Kourtney told Kim. “You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there until the second you left.” Kim denied that she was unhappy for Kourtney on her sister’s wedding, but Kourtney reiterated that she didn’t feel the love and support.

The SKIMS founder explained to Kourtney that some of their family and friends have a group chat without Kourtney, and that they are all “concerned” that Kourtney is “really not happy.” Kourtney promised Kim that she has a “happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys. Specifically you.” After Kim brought up Kourtney’s three children, and claimed that they’ve come to her with “problems” with their mom, Kourtney called her sibling “a witch.”

Later in the episode, Kim and Kourtney sat down together for a joint confessional. Kourtney pointed out that it felt like “Kim was just, like, using any weapon that she could find to hurt” her during the phone call. “I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of,” Kourtney said.