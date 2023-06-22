‘Kardashians’: Kim Accuses Kourtney Of ‘Killing’ Her ‘Vibe’ By Being Mad Over D&G Show

View gallery

Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana fashion show was a success, and it played out on the June 22 episode of The Kardashians. Once the show was over, though, Kim still had something to worry about: Her drama with sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney was upset that Kim decided to do a collaboration with D&G just four months after her wedding, since she and Travis Barker worked with the brand to design their wedding looks. She opened up to her stylist, Dani, about her frustrations during the latest episode.

Kourtney explained that Dolce initially had a different idea in mind for the vibe of her wedding, but said that she wanted it to be 90s themed, which is exactly the vibe Kim went for in her D&G collaboration. “A lot of [my] looks are on the runway,” Kourtney pointed out. “Like my butterfly dress that I wore in burgundy? The black version. It’s just weird.”

Kourtney didn’t want to bring up her feelings to Kim because she wanted to let her sister have her moment. However, she was admittedly upset that she wasn’t told what the concept of Kim’s show would be. “It just feels like she took the mood board that WE sent my family [for the wedding],” Kourtney said. “She’s putting out all these vibes from my wedding with looks that WE so carefully curated and then putting it in the fashion show.”

The eldest KarJenner sister also pointed out that she was frustrated with her mom, Kris Jenner, for not filling her in. “I think it’s bizarre,” she admitted. “It’s four months after my wedding. This had to have been planned and worked on for months to make it such a big production.”

Meanwhile, in Milan, Kim and Khloe Kardashian slammed Kourtney for not being happy for her sister. “She got so mad and said, ‘You’re trying to copy me,'” Kim explained. “She always tries to hate on the side. She’s a hater.” In a confessional, she added, “I did this to push me mentally and emotionally, but knowing that Kourtney is mad just kills my vibe. I have to talk to her and explain it to her. I just want her to be happy for me. This was too big of a moment to not be proud.”

When the ladies got back home, Khloe finally had a conversation with Kourtney, who was in tears, about why she was so upset. Although the conversation happened off-camera, Khloe recapped with Kim. “She definitely feels like you sort of stole her thunder,” Khloe admitted. “She feels like…why can’t she just have something for herself. And I have heard that her friends are riling her up.”

Kim took it upon herself to call one of Kourtney’s best friends, Simon Huck, to get his take. Simon explained that Kourtney didn’t want to talk to Kim about the situation because she felt like it wasn’t going to get resolved, even with a conversation. He also spilled that Kourtney felt slighted because she didn’t find out about Kim’s D&G collab until after it was underway.

“That’s not true, I told her before. I invited her and Travis!” Kim insisted. “I had those conversations, she just didn’t know it was that big of a deal. I shouldn’t have to ask for her permission. I thought I was being really mindful. There were so many collections I wanted to do [and didn’t]. I wanted to do something from the Madonna collection, but she wore something from that to her wedding, so I didn’t do any of that.” Kim also made a point to remind Simon that she actually wore a Madonna/D&G piece in 2018, years before Kourtney rocked it on her wedding trip.

Khloe and Simon told Kim that Kourtney had no idea how many ideas she shut down to try and be mindful. Kim said she wanted to have a conversation about it in person, and Khloe warned her to go in with a clear head instead of with negative energy. “I’m fearful it could get ugly quickly if you’re not in the right zen energy mode,” Khloe admitted. “Take it down. Don’t be like,’ I don’t give a f***, I don’t need your f****** permission.’ You can’t be that kind of Kim. So get it out now.” The conversation will finally play out on next week’s episode.