Kim Kardashian Slays In Sheer Bustier Dress Alongside North West, 9, In Sunglasses In Milan

Kim Kardashian practically ruled the entirety of Milan Fashion Week, and she was seen rocking yet another regal look with a sheer black bustier dress while leaving her hotel in Italy to head to Dolce and Gabbana headquarters on Sunday, September 25. The reality TV queen, 41, slayed in the high fashion look, which included the high-neck bustier mini dress, sheer black stockings, and black gloves with a matching wrap. Kim wore her platinum blonde hair in an eye-catching updo as she made her way to the car alongside stylish daughter North West, 9, who rocked a long, oversized black jacket, a crucifix, and a sleek pair of sunglasses. North made the look even more edgy with baggy pants and a D&G choker and pulled her hair into tight braids, while Kim finished her ensemble with a soft pink cosmetics palette.

In one shot, North was seen holding her mom’s hand, and in another, they were seen seated in their vehicle, cell phones in hand. The fashionable duo have been continuing their appearances together and proving themselves the most stylish mother daughter pair in the entertainment industry. Back in July, they famously stepped out during Paris Fashion Week rocking matching nose rings, and North also wore a vintage jacket her dad, Kanye West, wore years earlier.

It’s no surprise that little North has no problem keeping up with her style icon mother. According to Kim, her daughter is “opinionated” when it comes to such things. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” she told Vogue at a conference back in March. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.” Kim said her daughter went so far as to encourage her when she saw her wearing a Barbiecore pink outfit.

“I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me,” Kim continued. “[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”