Kim Kardashian Slays In Sheer Bustier Dress Alongside North West, 9, In Sunglasses In Milan

Kim Kardashian wasn't caught off guard for one second of Milan Fashion week, rocking a stunning sheer bustier dress as she continued the events alongside oldest daughter North. 

By:
September 26, 2022 7:42PM EDT
Heidi Klum About You show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 20 Sep 2022
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian leaves her hotel in Milan and arrives at Dolce and Gabbana headquarters for media day with her daughter North, both wearing Dolce & Gabbana. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: @Lucasgro / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* MILAN, ITALY - Kim Kardashian leaves dinner in Milan with Khloe and North wearing the final runway look from her critically acclaimed fashion show with Dolce and Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week that she curated and creative directed. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Lucasgro / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian practically ruled the entirety of Milan Fashion Week, and she was seen rocking yet another regal look with a sheer black bustier dress while leaving her hotel in Italy to head to Dolce and Gabbana headquarters on Sunday, September 25. The reality TV queen, 41, slayed in the high fashion look, which included the high-neck bustier mini dress, sheer black stockings, and black gloves with a matching wrap. Kim wore her platinum blonde hair in an eye-catching updo as she made her way to the car alongside stylish daughter North West, 9, who rocked a long, oversized black jacket, a crucifix, and a sleek pair of sunglasses. North made the look even more edgy with baggy pants and a D&G choker and pulled her hair into tight braids, while Kim finished her ensemble with a soft pink cosmetics palette.

Kim Kardashian and North West in Milan, Italy on Sept 25, 2022. (Lucasgro / BACKGRID)

In one shot, North was seen holding her mom’s hand, and in another, they were seen seated in their vehicle, cell phones in hand. The fashionable duo have been continuing their appearances together and proving themselves the most stylish mother daughter pair in the entertainment industry. Back in July, they famously stepped out during Paris Fashion Week rocking matching nose rings, and North also wore a vintage jacket her dad, Kanye West, wore years earlier.

It’s no surprise that little North has no problem keeping up with her style icon mother. According to Kim, her daughter is “opinionated” when it comes to such things. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” she told Vogue  at a conference back in March. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.” Kim said her daughter went so far as to encourage her when she saw her wearing a Barbiecore pink outfit.

Kim Kardashian and North West (Lucasgro / BACKGRID)

“I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me,” Kim continued. “[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

